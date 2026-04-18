Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates upgrade: Master the stability chair step up for strong glutes and core

Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates routine has just got an upgrade. The Param Sundari actor was recently seen targeting her glutes and core with a low-impact, yet high-intensity workout. Reacting to the video, Palash Grover, founder of Sanctum – House of Wellness, shared that in trainer Namrata Purohit’s latest Instagram post, Janhvi can be seen showing a high-level demonstration of functional mechanics. The exercise she is performing in these images is a variation of the ‘Going Up Front’ or ‘Step Up’ on the Pilates Stability Chair (historically known as the Wunda Chair).

According to Grover, the Stability Chair is arguably the “most challenging and honest” piece of equipment in the Pilates repertoire. Unlike a stationary gym bench, the chair features a pedal attached to springs.

In this movement, the practitioner places one foot on the seat and the other on the pedal. To rise, you cannot simply push off the bottom foot; you must use the strength of the lead leg to lift your entire body weight while simultaneously controlling the spring-loaded pedal as it rises behind you. “As seen in the images, Janhvi is performing this without using the handles for support, which elevates the exercise from a simple leg move to a full-body stabilisation challenge,” he shared.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

It provides muscle fatigue similar to heavy weightlifting but with zero impact on the joints. (Source: Instagram/@namratapurohit) It provides muscle fatigue similar to heavy weightlifting but with zero impact on the joints. (Source: Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Looking at the benefits

Grover also shared the health benefits of adding this exercise to your regular routine:

1. Deep glute and quad sculpting: Owing to the mechanical disadvantage created by the chair’s height and the narrow surface area, this exercise forces a much higher degree of muscle fibre recruitment in the Gluteus Maximus and Medius compared to a standard lunge. It is one of the most effective ways to build lower-body power and definition.

2. Correcting postural imbalances: This is a unilateral or one-sided movement. Most of us have a dominant side that overcompensates during squats or walks. The Stability Chair exposes these cheats. It forces the weaker leg to do 100% of the work, which is critical for long-term joint health and preventing scoliosis-related back pain.

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3. Intense core and pelvic stability: To stay upright without holding the bars, the body must engage the Transverse Abdominis (the deep corset muscle) and the Multifidus along the spine. This creates a “steel pillar” effect in the torso, leading to that sought-after lean, upright posture and a significantly stronger core.

4. Injury prevention and proprioception: By training the body to balance on an unstable surface like the pedal, we improve proprioception—the brain’s ability to communicate with the muscles to stay balanced. This is why athletes and actors use this move. It prepares the body for the unpredictable movements of daily life or high-intensity action sequences, protecting the knees and ankles from injury.

5. Low-impact, high-intensity: The beauty of this Pilates variation is that it provides a burn and muscle fatigue similar to heavy weightlifting but with zero impact on the joints. It builds bone density and muscular endurance while being incredibly kind to knee cartilage.

Janhvi’s form here, specifically her hip alignment and the control she maintains as the pedal rises, is a testament to the discipline required to master one’s own body weight, Grover concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.