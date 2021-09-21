scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor’s Pilates routine is inspiring; see pics

In her latest Instagram post, Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her workout session on a Pilates reformer

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 9:10:59 am
janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor is setting fitness goals for us. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has been pushing her fitness levels, giving us serious goals. Her workout routine includes a range of exercises, including Pilates.

In her latest Instagram post, Janhvi shared pictures from her workout session on a Pilates reformer. In the first picture, she has her hips raised above her head to stretch her spine, while lying down on a reformer; her legs, pointed upwards, are balanced in a split to form a ‘V’ shape.

In the second picture, she is seen doing side bend while sitting on her knees. Her left hand is raised above her head to hold a loop in the opposite direction. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Pilates has a lot of benefits. It helps build the core and improve strength. It also improves mobility and flexibility and reduces stress in the lower back region. However, if you are a beginner, it is best to consult a doctor before you start doing Pilates.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor’s struggle while working out at the gym is so relatable; watch video

Here are some other occasions when Janhvi inspired us with her Pilates routine:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

