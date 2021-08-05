Janhvi Kapoor does core-building Pilates exercise with trainer Namrata Purohit; watch

August 5, 2021 10:00:38 am
Janhvi Kapoor keeps giving us fitness goals from time to time. In her latest workout video, she was seen doing a Pilates routine with celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.
Shared by Purohit on Instagram, the video shows the duo working out on a Pilates reformer. With their elbows placed on the reformer, the duo is seen going back and forth.
A Pilates reformer is a specialised machine with a bed-like frame with a set of springs and ropes attached to it that help it move back and forth. The machine provides both assistance and resistance to training, according to studiokilian.com.
The reformer helps in building a solid core and good posture. If you are a beginner, it should be used only under the guidance of a professional Pilates trainer.
Purohit shared that the exercise engages the core muscles. Later in the video, Janhvi and her trainer go on to do variations of the Pilates exercise by lifting the hip, then lifting the right and left knee alternately, followed by back kicks.
“Just two girls working on the core and making it burn,” Purohit captioned the video.
