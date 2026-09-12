Janhvi Kapoor’s leg day workout strengthens ‘thighs, hips, and calves’

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What’s the secret behind Janhvi Kapoor’s toned, shapely legs? Her fitness studio recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into the Param Sundari actor’s leg-day routine, captioning the post, “Spaghetti or rice? Janhvi chose legs.” And, needless to say, we’re taking notes.
Fitness expert Garima Goyal says that the leg muscles are the largest muscle groups in the body and play a crucial role in mobility, balance, metabolic health and long-term independence. According to her, Janhvi Kapoor’s routine focuses on targeted strength training for the thighs, hips, and calves.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
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Explaining that movements such as kettle bell lifts strengthen the lower legs and improve ankle stability, which is essential for balance and fall prevention, Goyal says, “Leg extensions isolate the quadriceps, which are critical for everyday movements like standing up from a chair or climbing stairs. And the leg press engages multiple muscle groups together, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, helping build functional strength that translates directly into daily activity.”
From a health perspective, Goyal says that leg resistance training offers benefits beyond muscle tone. “Strong lower-body muscles improve insulin sensitivity, support better blood sugar regulation, and contribute to a higher resting metabolic rate,” she tells indianexpress.com, adding that this becomes especially important for women as they age, when hormonal changes can accelerate muscle loss and reduce bone density. Weight-bearing and resistance exercises help counter these changes by strengthening both muscles and bones.
“These machine-based exercises allow for safer loading of muscles with proper form, reducing strain on the joints while still providing enough stimulus for strength gains,” she informs.
Dr Swapnil Zambare, Consultant Arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, adds that beginners tend to copy routines exactly as they see online, but the safer way is to tone things down at first. According to him, the most common mistakes include rushing through movements, lifting heavier than necessary, locking the knees, or letting the back round. “Most aches and injuries can be prevented by slowing down, watching form in a mirror, increasing weight only when posture feels stable, and warming up for 5–7 minutes before starting,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Incorporating structured leg workouts into a weekly routine supports strength, mobility, and long-term quality of life. It is a reminder that fitness is less about aesthetics and more about preserving function, independence, and resilience in the years ahead.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.