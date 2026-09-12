Janhvi Kapoor’s leg day workout strengthens ‘thighs, hips, and calves’

What’s the secret behind Janhvi Kapoor’s toned, shapely legs? Her fitness studio recently took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into the Param Sundari actor’s leg-day routine, captioning the post, “Spaghetti or rice? Janhvi chose legs.” And, needless to say, we’re taking notes.

Fitness expert Garima Goyal says that the leg muscles are the largest muscle groups in the body and play a crucial role in mobility, balance, metabolic health and long-term independence. According to her, Janhvi Kapoor’s routine focuses on targeted strength training for the thighs, hips, and calves.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.