‘My strong and beautiful Pilates girl,’ says Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer as she works on her core

Janhvi Kapoor’s chic style and glamourous on-screen presence have impressed us, time and again, but her unwavering dedication to fitness is praiseworthy, too. From yoga to pilates, the actor has aced core strength training workouts, and her latest workout video is proof of the same.

Calling her “my strong and beautiful Pilates girl,” the actor’s trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video on Instagram in which Janhvi can be seen doing some leg exercises. Donning a lavender sports bra and leggings, the actor demonstrated forward step-ups on a Wunda Chair (fitness equipment having springs which are attached to a pedal).

She placed her left leg on the pedal while keeping her right leg on the raised rectangular bench. Lowering her left heel, she put pressure on the open flap bending her right knee on the bench after which she released her left heel to lift her body straight as she brought her left leg closer to the right one on the bench.

In another variation of the same exercise, Janhvi did the forward step-ups with more speed by leaving less gap between the bench and the pedal.

In another post, the actor was seen performing Pilates with her trainer. Watch the duo perform a variety of exercises that help in building a strong core.

These workout videos are a testament to Janhvi’s love for Pilates. Previously, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Namrata agreed as she said, “I think Sara [Ali Khan], Janhvi [Kapoor], Kangana [Ranaut], Dhvani [Bhanushali], Aditi [Rao Hydari] and Ileana [D’Cruz] at the moment are enjoying Pilates a lot. They are the true ‘Pilates girls’!”

Talking about pilates, the trainer explained its basic principles which include- “the breathing principle and core engagement, as well as complete control and alignment of the body.”

Giving some tips to the beginners, she said, “I would recommend starting slow, understanding the movements and the machine and being patient” adding that “pilates, as a form of exercise, focuses a lot on posture, alignment, and form. It takes a little time to understand the principles and start performing the exercises correctly.”

