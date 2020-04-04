Jane Fonda’s workout video proves how fit she is even today; watch

Jane Fonda released a fitness video on TikTok. (Source: janefonda/Instagram) Jane Fonda released a fitness video on TikTok. (Source: janefonda/Instagram)

Grace and Frankie actor Jane Fonda just recreated her iconic 80s fitness routine in a TikTok video.

In 1982, the actor had released Jane Fonda’s Workout VHS that reportedly sold more than 17 million copies worldwide.

This time, the 82-year-old actor posted the fitness video in a bid to raise awareness about climate change. “Join our virtual #FireDrillFriday?? this Friday at 11am PT / 2pm ET to to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a #GreenNewDeal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities. Let’s tackle the climate crisis while we #StayHome,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Fire Drill Fridays have been running since October and are designed to get politicians to address climate change.

In the video, Jane is seen doing side leg raises. “I’m going to bring back the Jane Fonda Workout,” she said. Take a look:

Side leg raises strengthen your outer thighs and the hip abductors, including gluteus medius and minimus, as per Healthline. It improves muscle endurance and promotes better motion of the hips.

How to do side leg raises

1. To do this exercise, lie down sideways on a mat. Make sure the body is in a straight line with the legs extended.

2. Place the arm on the side you are lying down, on the floor under your head or bend your elbow and cradle your head. Your other hand can rest on your leg or hip.

3. Raise the upper leg off the lower one gently, without bending it and then bring it back down. Do it for a while and then repeat with the other leg.

Fonda went on to talk about how each of us could contribute towards saving the planet. “You know what, there’s too many workouts happening right now on TV or computers. What I would really like you to do is workout with me for the planet. There’s a climate crisis, which is a real emergency,” she expressed in the video.

