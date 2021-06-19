James Corden reveals he ‘burned through’ 75 personal trainers for weight loss

Actor and television host James Corden has been winning praise for his remarkable weight loss, which he embarked on this year in January. The 42-year-old recently opened up about the hardships he faced while speaking on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

Corden, who revealed he has already lost 35 pounds, said, “I feel like I’m getting better. I’m trying, but I feel like there’s still a way to go.”

The host, who had earlier talked about being “fed up” with fad diets, also shared his experience of working out. “I’m trying to, but I suck at it. I’m so bad at it. It’s terrible,” he said.

“I’ve got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, ‘Hang on a minute. I’ve got an hour here where I’m on my own, and I’m doing something that I absolutely hate,” he added.

Corden further revealed why he does not “trust” personal trainers anymore. “I don’t trust them. I don’t think they want me to lose weight quickly,” he said, adding how he “burned through” almost 75 personal trainers.

The TV host said while trainers pumped up his spirit, he could not get the desired results. “And then I realised, ‘Oh, you’re paid by the hour’. Of course, you don’t want me to shift this quickly.”