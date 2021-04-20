Janhvi Kapoor’s struggle while working out at the gym is so relatable; watch video

Janhvi Kapoor is seen trying hard to finish reps in her latest workout video. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

As much as we would like to exercise daily to keep fit, working out requires a lot of motivation and strength. And there are times when you feel exhausted after intense exercise and want to give up.

If you can relate to this, you are not alone. Even celebs, who keep inspiring fans with their fitness videos, experience the same at times.

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit recently shared a workout video of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. In the video, the actor is seen doing repetitions of a particular Pilates workout but while she does so, she seems tired. She is heard singing after which she cries out, “I can’t do it anymore!” Watch:

“What everyday with @janhvikapoor is like!! Can’t wait to see you, not just online but at the studio Janhvi!! Miss you!” Purohit captioned the video.

Experts have time and again recommended tweaking one’s workout plan from time to time to add variety, which, in turn, can motivate one to exercise. Besides, it is also essential that one does not work out every single day without a break; it is equally important to take enough rest to help your body recover.

