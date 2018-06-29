Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole fitness trainer shares health benefits of pole dancing

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen showing her moves in ‘O Chandralekha’ from the film ‘A Gentleman’. (Source: File Photo) Jacqueline Fernandez was seen showing her moves in ‘O Chandralekha’ from the film ‘A Gentleman’. (Source: File Photo)

Much before pole dancing made its way into our TV screens and piqued our interest, all thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez’s scintillating moves in the song ‘O Chandralekha’ from the film A Gentleman, the dance form found fans in Bollywood celebrities like Yami Gautam, Esha Gupta and Varun Dhawan among others.

Now, it might not be as popular as Pilates, but this emerging fitness trend is a wonderful cardiovascular and isometric exercise wrapped into one. Other than strengthening the core and improving flexibility, it helps in building arm and shoulder strength, and works wonders for your quads, calves, hip flexors and and hamstrings.

We reached out to pole fitness expert Roksolana Chubenko, who is also Fernandez’s trainer and she elaborated on the various benefits that pole dancing presents. “It works with all the major body muscles while you groove to your favourite beat. It’s a form of cardio that increases blood circulation and tones the heart muscles. Apart from increasing muscle strength and stamina, it also helps with one’s psychological and emotional state and helps develop body confidence.”

While Fernandez’s finesse makes it look easy, Chubenko informs us that it’s hard work and requires a lot of fervour and zeal to pursue it. “You have to be ready to work hard, as pole dancing isn’t so easy as it looks. Passion and dedication will allow you to master pole dance.”

When asked how long does it take for the results to show, she said, “For people with a fitness and dance background, doing it three times a week would show great results. For beginners, I recommend to start with twice a week to keep up.”

