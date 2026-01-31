Jacqueline Fernandez tries pole dancing — here’s why you should, too

While it is a fantastic full-body workout, it is essential to understand the do’s and don’ts to ensure longevity and safety in your pole practice.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Jacqueline tries pole dancingJacqueline tries pole dancing. (Source Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez)
Pole dance has evolved into a widely recognised fitness discipline. A dynamic and engaging form of physical activity, it owes its popularity to myriad benefits, including building core strength. In her latest Instagram post, Jacqueline Fernandez can also be seen pole dancing to groovy music. So, we decided to understand the benefits of incorporating it into one’s fitness routine and reached out to Dr Sukruti Pillai, Physiotherapist and Sports & Exercise Physiologist at Jaslok Hospital, who said that pole dancing is inclusive and an adaptable form of fitness, with multiple benefits that emphasise on upper body, lower body, core strength, flexibility, coordination, balance, posture, and cardiovascular endurance.

“Combining with music makes it an engaging and enjoyable form of activity. It also empowers individuals of all age groups by boosting self-confidence, body awareness, self-expression, and personal growth,” she told indianexpress.com.

Do’s

According to Dr Shreyas Katharani, Head Physiotherapist at Jaslok Hospital, here’s what you should keep in mind:

1. Prioritise a thorough warm-up session inclusive of all joints and to get your cardiovascular system up and running for an effective during and post exercise phase.

2. Train yourself for complex movements to meet the challenging movements of spins, holds and climbs.

3. Build the necessary strength in your muscles, such as latissumus dorsi, core, to be able to hold your body weight against gravity. Therefore, you must condition your body off the pole.

4. Get yourself pre-checked by a certified therapist in order to formulate a tailored routine.

5. Make use of proper equipment such as crash mats to ensure stability in the pole.

6. Always listen to your body and differentiate your bad pain (nerve related pain, joint pain) from the good pain (muscle fatigue)

7. Use proper grip aids

8. Seek early treatment if you experience any pain or discomfort.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez reveals diet and fitness routine, says she stopped being a coffee person: ‘Must admit that I roll out of bed probably by 7 am’

Points to note

When it comes to the dont’s, Dr Katharani recommended avoiding working through sharp pain in the body, or rush through inversions of tricks. “Avoid applying lotions and try not to skip cool down sessions or over train yourself too much,” she added.

Dr Katharani also mentioned that those with joint, back or spinal conditions, body balance and cardiovascular disorders, skin sensitivity and those recovering from pre-existing injuries should be extra careful when trying their hand at pole dance.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

