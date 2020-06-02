Jacqueline Fernandez on lockdown life: Important to keep busy, leverage this time to learn new things

Amid the lockdown, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals more about her routine. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Amid the lockdown, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals more about her routine. (Source: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

One of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry, Jacqueline Fernandez’s love for exercise and dancing is well-known. The 34-year-old, who has been routinely sharing snippets from her lockdown life on social media platforms, recently spoke to indianexpress.com on the launch of her Disney+ Hotstar’s Home Dancer, an online dance show in which people can participate from their home. In an interview, the Mrs Serial Killer actor reveals how her fitness routine has evolved as she stays indoors and that she has been able to devote more time to activities that she enjoys.

What’s your fitness routine like, and how has it changed during this lockdown?

My fitness routine includes activities that make me happy and doesn’t make me feel like a task I must complete. Having said that, during this lockdown phase, my fitness routine has evolved as I am indulging in some of the activities a lot more than I would when I have a packed shoot schedule. I have been riding horses, swimming, running, dancing and practicing yoga to keep myself fit. Also, being amidst nature has never felt so good. This lockdown has helped me devote more time to activities that I enjoy. I have been devoted to my fitness regime, which includes dancing as it emotionally and spiritually uplifts me. However, for the other part of the time when I’m not working out or treating myself to good music and dance, I indulge in reading, painting, and completing my projects.

ALSO READ | Secret of Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness revealed; read here

You have always enjoyed dancing. Could you tell us what type of dance you enjoy the most?

Yes, I enjoy dancing and it is a part of my fitness regime too. I like to learn new dance forms as it challenges me in a way and excites me at the same time. I have learned belly dancing, pole dancing, contemporary Bollywood styles among others.

It was the concept and format of Home Dancer that appealed the most to me. The show provides an amazing opportunity for dance enthusiasts to unleash their creative instincts and dance their way to exciting cash prizes every week by following the instructions provided by Disney+ Hotstar. Amidst the stay-at-home situation we all are in, such initiatives are important and helps us stay positive. Dance is loved by practically everyone. I’m glad to be associated with a dance show wherein anyone who loves dancing can participate from the comfort of their homes which makes it relevant, fun and engaging during these difficult times.

Your thoughts on why fitness is a lifestyle?

I think fitness helps mobilise the body and mind and at the same time keeps you disciplined. It brings focus and peace and is the path one needs to follow to lead a healthy life. With the many health issues prevalent today, we should be mindful about our lifestyle and take necessary measures to stay healthy which includes embracing a regime and making it part of our lives among other things.

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fitness goals with these yoga poses; watch

You have been without your family during this entire phase. Could you share your experience?

Yes, being away from family can be difficult for most people like it is for me. I am in contact with my family through video calls/conferences on a daily basis. During tough times like these, we need to stay connected with our loved ones and keep ourselves updated about each other. I do miss being with my family and can’t wait to meet them.

Do you have cheat days?

My cheat day is usually Sunday as the rest of the week I try to maintain and keep a strict diet. I tend to indulge in either a pizza or a chocolate milkshake along with a lip-smacking snack. If I am travelling or shooting outdoors, my cheat meals depend on what I’m craving for at the time. In this case, I tend to indulge in and explore as much as I can.

How do you deal with frustration in this lockdown, if at all?

I wouldn’t say frustration, but it’s more of a mix of emotions that I experience. Being quarantined has become the new normal and in order to stay safe, it’s the best thing we can do to help ourselves and others. It’s important to maintain sanity, keep busy and leverage this time of staying indoors to learn new things and explore new interests. That’s what I have been doing and for what its worth, I’m doing my best to make the most of this time and value it to the fullest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd