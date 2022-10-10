Jacqueline Fernandez ‘bows to the all-mighty kettlebell’; know the benefits of working out with the equipment

When it comes to fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez sure knows how regularly up her game. She does so by trying out myriad variations and exercise forms that not only help improve one’s health but also provide much-needed motivation. The same was clearly visible in one of her most recent fitness post on social media in which she bowed “to the all-mighty kettlebell” ahead of a workout session with her trainer Shivoham.

In the series of pictures, Fernandez posed with a kettlebell — known to be exceptional for building full-body strength, mobility, and endurance in the body. The Vikrant Rona actor’s trainer shared the pictures that he captioned: “Let’s all bow to the all-mighty kettlebell.”

What are kettlebells?

Made of cast iron or cast steel ball with a handle attached to the top, kettlebells are used to perform dynamic strength and endurance exercises, Rachit Dua, senior fitness consultant at Team Aminder and a co-founder of Fitpathshala told the outlet during an earlier interaction.

How is it beneficial?

Kettlebell training combines cardio and strength training, according to Varun Rattan, Co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida.

“Swinging the kettlebell raises your pulse; making it a terrific cardiovascular workout. One can derive maximum cardiovascular benefits with exercises like swings with minimal stress on joints. One may also gain power by performing explosive moves like snatches. Kettlebell exercises work your whole body,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

Kettlebells have thicker grip than barbell and dumbbell, which builds grip strength and develops forearms, Rattan said while mentioning that being compact, kettlebells do not require expensive racks, and can be stowed away in a corner, too.

“They are suitable to train anywhere — a park, indoors, at a gym, or even at home. Using this equipment is safe for people who are healthy if they use the appropriate weight and form,” he mentioned.

