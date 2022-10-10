scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez ‘bows to the all-mighty kettlebell’; know the benefits of working out with the equipment

Kettlebell training combines cardio and strength training, according to Varun Rattan, a fitness trainer.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Jacqueline Fernandez fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez workoutsJacqueline Fernandez often sets massive fitness goals! (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

When it comes to fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez sure knows how regularly up her game. She does so by trying out myriad variations and exercise forms that not only help improve one’s health but also provide much-needed motivation. The same was clearly visible in one of her most recent fitness post on social media in which she bowed “to the all-mighty kettlebell” ahead of a workout session with her trainer Shivoham.

Also Read |Why you need to exercise for 40 minutes every day

In the series of pictures, Fernandez posed with a kettlebell — known to be exceptional for building full-body strength, mobility, and endurance in the body. The Vikrant Rona actor’s trainer shared the pictures that he captioned: “Let’s all bow to the all-mighty kettlebell.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

 

 

What are kettlebells?

Made of cast iron or cast steel ball with a handle attached to the top, kettlebells are used to perform dynamic strength and endurance exercises, Rachit Dua, senior fitness consultant at Team Aminder and a co-founder of Fitpathshala told the outlet during an earlier interaction.

Also Read |Secret of Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness revealed; read here

How is it beneficial?

Kettlebell training combines cardio and strength training, according to Varun Rattan, Co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida.

“Swinging the kettlebell raises your pulse; making it a terrific cardiovascular workout. One can derive maximum cardiovascular benefits with exercises like swings with minimal stress on joints. One may also gain power by performing explosive moves like snatches. Kettlebell exercises work your whole body,” Rattan told indianexpress.com.

Kettlebells have thicker grip than barbell and dumbbell, which builds grip strength and develops forearms, Rattan said while mentioning that being compact, kettlebells do not require expensive racks, and can be stowed away in a corner, too.

Advertisement

“They are suitable to train anywhere — a park, indoors, at a gym, or even at home. Using this equipment is safe for people who are healthy if they use the appropriate weight and form,” he mentioned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 10:00:49 am
Next Story

Rupee falls 39 paise to fresh lifetime low of 82.69 against US dollar in early trade

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday is a true fashion connoisseur: These pictures are proof
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement