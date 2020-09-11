Jacqueline Fernandez’s fitness trainer gives a sneak peek into her daily workout routine

Jacqueline Fernandez's passion for fitness is not unknown. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez has set fitness goals time and again. We have seen the Drive actor ace a variety of workouts in the past — from pole workouts, pilates to inverted yoga poses.

If the fitness enthusiast is able to pull off such exercises, it is because of her flexibility level. Such flexibility and strength, however, cannot be developed overnight, but only with regular practice just like the actor does.

Jacqueline’s fitness coach Shivoham recently gave us a sneak peek into the actor’s daily workout routine. In an Instagram post that the celebrity fitness trainer shared, he is seen guiding the actor over a video call. Meanwhile, the Race 3 actor is seen doing a range of exercises. She begins with push-ups, followed by leg raise crunches, mountain climber, and rowing with resistance band.

Watch the video:

Shivoham wrote, “These (exercises) are done every day and focus is all joints and areas of the body which along with flexibility need the mobility to move through a particular range of motion.”

These exercises also work on the “tiny muscles which are deep into the body and are responsible for the health of the joint,” he added. Further, they work on core muscles.

“Always finish off with working on arm balances and inversions,” the celebrity trainer advised.

Are you taking notes?

