Jacqueline Fernandez gives major fitness goals with these yoga poses; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on how to keep the spine flexible. (Photo: File/Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on how to keep the spine flexible. (Photo: File/Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Are you stretching right? Exercise is all about proper posture and rhythmic transition into the next pose. And showing us how to do it right is none other than actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is considered as one of the fittest in the industry. She recently shared a couple of workout videos that set the internet ablaze.

Take a look at the videos posted on Instagram below.

She captioned a video, “Stretch? Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”

In the videos, the Roy actor can be seen stretching her spine and relaxing with deep breathing techniques.

Yoga and stretching are intertwined and have incredible benefits for the body. While yoga isn’t actually only about becoming flexible, a good understanding of stretching and flexibility can help improve your yoga practice. Yoga, in fact does, does more than just burn calories. As a complete mind-body workout, it combines stretching poses and strengthening exercises with deep breathing and meditation or relaxation.

*Yoga poses stretch the muscles and increase the range of motion such that it helps lend flexibility with regular practice. Stretching allows the tissue lubricants to work better which leads to healthy ageing when done over a period of time.

*Yoga is all about maintaining balance which takes a lot of strength. Regular practice helps strengthen the back, arms, legs and engage the core in a more nuanced way.

*It is considered that active recovery or practicing low-intensity exercises after a heavy workout, rather than keeping the body still, helps it to recover faster. It consists of exercises like yoga, mindfulness meditation among others and focuses on stretching and improving the body’s mobility.

Learn some moves here.

Have you tried it yet?

