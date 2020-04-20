Jacqueline Fernandez just set fitness goals by doing a headstand split; watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez is setting fitness goals. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez is setting fitness goals. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez swears by yoga for maintaining strength and flexibility. A while ago, she showed us how to do yoga stretches for a healthy spine. Taking her fitness game a step further, the Genda Phool actor recently left us awestruck by doing a variation of headstand without any support.

Jacqueline posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen doing a normal headstand or sirsasana, followed by a split-legged headstand. Take a look:

Sirsasana

Sirsasana is known to prevent premature ageing, keeping the brain and other sensory organs active and alert. This exercise helps keep your skin, hair and reproductive system healthy.

If you are a beginner, you can start practising headstand against a wall for support following the steps explained by Rujuta Diwekar.

How to do twisted split headstand

Start with sirsasana. Open your legs apart gradually from front to back and press out through the heels to from a split. In this posture, the hips will no longer be horizontally aligned. If your left leg is in front, start twisting your torso to the right. Strongly pull back through the opposite shoulder. Allow the abdominal mucles to engage so that that the lower back does not curve too much.

