Jacqueline Fernandez shares her fitness goals for 2021; watch

Celebrities often engage with their fans by sharing tidbits about their daily routine, fashionable looks, diet charts, and of course, fitness mantras. Now, revealing certain aspects about her fitness routine is none other than actor and fitness aficionado Jacqueline Fernandez. Needless to say, she has inspired us to work on our 2021 resolutions too!

In an interview with TrueConnect, she revealed how she would like to focus “more on meditation” in 2021, besides cardio.

Take a look at the video below:

Dressed in a crop top and a pair of printed yoga pants, Fernandez spilled the beans on the “best fitness advice” she has ever received.

“Best piece of advice I have received is just show up. For me, it totally made sense because on so many days, you are just lazy and you don’t want to show up to the gym or don’t want to workout. The most important aspect is to get there even for 15-20 minutes because consistency is key,” she said in the instagram video.

About her fitness and wellness goals for 2021, Fernandez revealed that she will be adding “more meditation” to her routine and will up her cardio game. While Fernandez calls herself a ‘yoga girl’ and is fond of long walks as a form of workout, she shared how she also looks forward to doing something that can get the “heart rate up” like cardio in the form of dance.

She also spoke about how a positive mindset come about for her. “Diet and exercise definitely play a huge role. It gives you the right energy to be alive and be happy. One of the tricks that work is to keep smiling. It sends a signal to the brain and entire body that you are a happy and positive person,” she mentioned.

What does she do for self-care? “It would mean giving myself time to meditate; sit down and enjoy a meal or spending quality time with parents, family and friends. “For others,” she said, “it could mean giving the time to go to a spa or workout for an hour for a healthy physique”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle