Jacqueline Fernandez reveals she is battling ‘major anxiety’ with yoga

Jacqueline Fernandez revealed she has been dealing with anxiety lately. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Jacqueline Fernandez revealed she has been dealing with anxiety lately. (Source: jacquelinef143/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

The coronavirus-led lockdown has impacted people’s mental health adversely for reasons ranging from job loss to being all alone confined at home, away from friends and family members, among others. The ongoing crisis has led to anxiety and other mental health issues in people across the world.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram to reveal how she had been facing “major anxiety” lately. To cope with it, the Race 3 actor has been practising yoga. “I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks.. however being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important…gratitude…for life and being alive..,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Mental health experts have been repeatedly stressing on the need to exercise not just to be physically healthy but mentally too. Studies over the years have shown how yoga boosts both physical and mental health. In the wake of the pandemic, a study found that movement-based yoga — where one is physically active at least 50 per cent of the time — is likely to improve mental health during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the video Jacqueline posted, she is seen doing a variety of yoga poses, from Downward-facing Dog Pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana, Wheel Pose or Chakrasana, Headstand or Sirsasana, followed by one-legged Headstand or Eka Pada Sirsasana, among a chain of yoga movements. Each of these asanas has health benefits. Here are some of them:

Downward-facing dog pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This asana calms the brain and helps relieve stress. It stretches the shoulders, arms, legs and hamstrings and energises the body, according to yogajournal.com.

Wheel Pose (Chakrasana): This yoga pose increases energy and is known to counteract depression. It stretches the chest and lungs and strengthens the arms, legs, buttocks, abdomen and spine. It is also known to have therapeutic effects for asthma and back pain.

Headstand (Sirsasana): This inverted yoga pose increases blood flow to the brain. It is known to help in reducing stress, depression and insomnia. It further strengthens muscles in the neck, abdomen, shoulders and arms.

