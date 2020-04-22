After Jacqueline, Alaya F’s inversion pose is giving us major fitness goals; watch video

Pooja Bedi’s daughter doing this yoga pose is inspiring. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Pooja Bedi’s daughter doing this yoga pose is inspiring. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Amid the lockdown, while most of us are busy practicing simple and easy asanas to keep our fitness going, the experienced among us are progressing to the next level and acing inversions. Joining the league is Alaya F, actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter, who made her debut this year with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

Taking inspiration from none other than fitness aficionado Jacqueline Fernandez, Aliya can be seen trying to master the headstand followed by a split-legged headstand or Utthita Pada Sirsasana.

Take a look!

She captioned the post, “Inspired by @jacquelinef143 and @kuldeepshashi sir. I was dying to try this inversion challenge but everyone told me “this is not something you can just get up and learn in one day”.. I fell on my face a few times but DID IT ANYWAY. (wait for the end where I try to be very cool and fall).”

She impressed us with her zeal. What do you think?

Tips to master the pose

Balance is the key to this pose just like other yoga asanas. Sirasana or headstand is a difficult pose for a beginner to attempt as it can be quite challenging to get both legs at exactly the same height from the mat. This is because the back leg has a tendency to get raised and bend in the split-legged pose. With gradual practice, however, the posture can be maintained with both legs at the same height.

When attempting the pose, allow the abdominal muscles to engage so that the lower back does not curve too much.

For advanced practitioners, the legs can even go completely horizontal depending on their flexibility. Nevertheless, it is good to allow the mind to consciously realise the energy flow in the body. Try keeping the legs pointing diagonally upward as this helps with better flow. This also helps in less compression on and around the neck.

The variation should ideally be attempted only when one is comfortable with headstands.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd