Secret of Jacqueline Fernandes’ fitness revealed; read here

Actor Jacqueline Fernandes, who is known as one of the fittest in Bollywood, was seen working out with trainer Radhika Karle. Karle, in an Instagram post shared that the actor’s strength and flexibility stems, from her workout routine — that includes Pilates.

“Jacqueline just keeps getting leaner, stronger, and fitter!! The picture on the left is from 2017 and the video is from this morning at 7 am (2019)!! Jacqueline’s fitness routine is focused on strengthening and mobility. Nothing better than #pilates to develop long and lean muscles…this is the secret to her #flexibility and #strength !! ??????” Karle shared.

A lot many celebrities have been spotted doing Pilates.

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday also shared why she loves Pilates in an Instagram video shared by Karachiwala.

Recently entrepreneur Poorna Patel, who is 25 weeks pregnant with twins was seen doing Pilates with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

Why should you consider Pilates?

Taking a cue from them, let’s understand why Pilates can help one develop core muscles and strength.

As a cross between yoga, stretching, and calisthenics, Pilates includes moves where the torso is held in place while moving the limbs in different directions which challenges the balance, core strength, stability, and flexibility.

Performing Pilates requires concentration on muscles being exercised. Categorised in different routines for beginners, intermediate and experts, Pilates involves strengthening the core and hips by bringing about a straighter spine and posture to the body. It involves the abs and back at large and benefits in generating power in the body. A well-built core give a good balance to the body making normal movements easier.

As Pilates works on the whole body rather than a single part, it develops the muscles all over such that it decreases the possibility of injuries in the body. The Pilates workout helps people with joint pains, back pains and muscle stiffness and is a complete whole body exercise.