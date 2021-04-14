Jackie Shroff is a Zumba enthusiast in new ad; know about the benefits of this dance workout

Days after breaking the internet with a rare angry Rahul Dravid advertisement, a credit card bill payment platform is back with a new one featuring Jackie Shroff. The video begins with Jim Sarbh telling viewers about the benefits of the app, following it with “here’s another secret; Jackie loves Zumba.”

The viral advertisement then breaks into a 20-second long footage of the actor doing Zumba in a class with other fitness enthusiasts. The Hero actor is known for his fun personality and this fits right into his trajectory.

If the commercial inadvertently convinced you to do some Zumba, here are some advantages of the exercise.

History

Believed to have been started by dancer Alberto Perez in the 90s in Colombia, over the years Zumba has emerged as a certified way to keep active and fit. It is believed that while Beto was teaching aerobics to his class, he realised he forgot his regular music. But rather than fetching his music, he used merengue tapes he had and continued with the class which resulted in a form of aerobic that was relaxed as it was mixed with dance and made more fun.

In 2001, he collaborated with Alberto Perlman and Alberto Aghion to create Zumba Fitness, LLC.

Advantages

There are several health benefits of Zumba. For one, it is a full-body workout and can be done in a fun way. As per a 2012 study titled Zumba: Is the “Fitness-Party” a Good Workout? a 39-minute class can reduce 9.5 calories per minute. The same study further stressed the reason for the growing popularity of this form of exercise.

“One of the reasons that Zumba is so popular is that its creator claims that “there is no right or wrong way to do it;” participants are encouraged to move to the beat of the music and the choreography is less formal than in many other group exercise classes. It is more of a dance party and the popular catchphrase: “Ditch the workout – join the party!” has become associated with Zumba. Zumba is currently performed by over 12 million people, at 110,000 sites, in 125 countries around the world (Zumba Fitness, 2012).”

Another 2016 study titled Cardiovascular effects, body composition, quality of life and pain after a Zumba fitness program in Italian overweight women concluded that Zumba helps in keeping blood pressure in control. “Zumba fitness can be an effective way to obtain beneficial health effects and that it can also be recommended for overweight women,” it inferred.