‘It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative; finally have started to feel like myself again’: Malaika Arora

Covid has not only affected people physically, but it has also impacted the mental and psychological health of many. Additionally, many patients continue to experience symptoms, also known as long covid, months after they have tested negative for the virus. Hence, the post-recovery period is extremely important.

As such, Malaika Arora, who had tested positive for the virus last year, recently penned a note on how her recovery journey has not been easy, despite being a fitness enthusiast.

Taking to Instagram, Malaika asked, “What defines strength?”

“You’re so lucky”, “It must have been so easy” is something I hear regularly. Well yes, I am grateful for a lot of things in my life. But luck played a very small role in it. And easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September (2020) and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy is either blessed with great immunity or isn’t aware of the struggles of COVID, she added.

She elaborated her struggle with the virus, with fatigue and tiredness lasting for weeks afterward. “Having gone through it myself, ‘easy’ is not the word I’d choose. It broke me physically. Walking two steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself. I gained weight, I felt weak, lost my stamina, I was away from my family, and more. I finally tested negative on September 26 and I was so grateful that I did. But the weakness stayed. I felt disappointed that my body wasn’t supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I’d never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I’d even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours,” she expressed.

Returning to workout was a “brutal” experience for her, she shared.

“My first workout, was brutal. I couldn’t do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on. It’s been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I’m able to workout the way I used to before I tested positive. I’m able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally,” she said.

How did she manage to do it?

According to her, hope helped her. “The four-letter word that pushed me through was hope. The hope that it’s all going to be okay, even when it feels like it’s not okay. Thank you to all of you who have been sending me messages, DMs (direct messages), and inspiring stuff which kept my spirits high. But I also pray that the world recovers as well and we all come out of this together. I come out of this phase with 2 words – grit and gratitude”.

What has been your covid recovery like?

