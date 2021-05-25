Ishaan Khatter nails strength training workout in latest video; watch

It looks like Ishaan Khatter is pushing himself beyond all limits to achieve fitness goals. His latest workout video on Instagram is proof of his extreme dedication and strength, and has left us awestruck.

The video shows the 25-year-old working out vigorously in the open, doing difficult exercises one after the other. The Khaali Peeli actor is seen doing spider workout up a slope, followed by upside-down crunches while hanging from a tree branch, scorpion workout, rock climbing, ring muscle-ups, pistol squat, and push-ups, among other exercises. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

“Playtime but I ain’t playin’,” Khatter captioned the video. Celebs also expressed amazement. “Wow,” wrote Siddharth Chaturvedi. Anil Kapoor commented, “Bas kar beta rulyega.”

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter talks about fashion choices, fitness and comparisons with brother Shahid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

This kind of strength training is also known as callisthenics, which involves a variety of movements that target large muscle groups like standing, grasping, pushing, and so on. These movements are often performed rhythmically and with minimal equipment. The exercises rely on a person’s own body weight, improving strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination.