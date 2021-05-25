scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Most read

Ishaan Khatter nails strength training workout in latest video; watch

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen doing a range of exercises from spider workout to ring muscle-ups

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 25, 2021 10:00:27 am
ishaan khatterIshaan Khatter's latest workout video is what fitness goals are made of. (Source: ishaankhatter/Instagram)

It looks like Ishaan Khatter is pushing himself beyond all limits to achieve fitness goals. His latest workout video on Instagram is proof of his extreme dedication and strength, and has left us awestruck.

The video shows the 25-year-old working out vigorously in the open, doing difficult exercises one after the other. The Khaali Peeli actor is seen doing spider workout up a slope, followed by upside-down crunches while hanging from a tree branch, scorpion workout, rock climbing, ring muscle-ups, pistol squat, and push-ups, among other exercises. Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

“Playtime but I ain’t playin’,” Khatter captioned the video. Celebs also expressed amazement. “Wow,” wrote Siddharth Chaturvedi. Anil Kapoor commented, “Bas kar beta rulyega.”

Also Read |Ishaan Khatter talks about fashion choices, fitness and comparisons with brother Shahid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

This kind of strength training is also known as callisthenics, which involves a variety of movements that target large muscle groups like standing, grasping, pushing, and so on. These movements are often performed rhythmically and with minimal equipment. The exercises rely on a person’s own body weight, improving strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2021: From H.E.R. to Doja Cat, celebs put their best fashion foot forward

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x