Ishaan Khatter practices rock climbing; here’s why you must also try this intense full-body workout

Ishaan Khatter’s high octane workouts prove that the actor likes to push his limits. Like his brother Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan, too, is a fitness enthusiast who often shares his workouts with his fans on Instagram.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

However, Ishaan’s workouts are seldom at the gym. The Dhadak actor likes to take his workouts outdoors and play around with different forms like dance, calisthenics, weight lifting as well as rock climbing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Ishaan shared a ‘photo dump’ of him climbing rocks, captioning it: “Is anyone doing an Indian Spider-Man?”

It’s not the first time he has incorporated rock climbing into his workouts. Besides being a thrilling sport, rock climbing is also an intense, challenging workout that works on multiple muscle groups at the same time.

Here’s more reason why you should give this sport a chance to add some adventure and adrenaline to your workouts like Ishaan:

It’s a full body workout

Rock climbing works on the core strength as it helps you hold onto your balance to keep the body close to the wall.

Forearms, upper arms, and shoulders are all fully activated and working when pulling you up the rocks.

When learning and climbing with the proper technique, you will be relying on your legs and glutes for the power to push you up.

Back muscles like the rhomboids, trapezius and lats also work as you climb a rock.

It will also work on your flexibility, which is important for reaching one point to another.

Enhances co-ordination and balance

One not only needs the body but also the mind when climbing rocks as you navigate through the possible hand and footholds which requires enhanced eye-hand-foot coordination. You have to always be cognizant of where you came from, where you are, and where you are going. This will, along the way, sharpen your balance, stamina and motor skills.

It’s a great cardio workout’

Along with building strength in every major muscle group, rock climbing is also a fabulous cardio exercise and gives you the calorie burnout equivalent to a spinning workout. This is because it integrates both aerobic exercise as well as muscle building.

ALSO READ | Check out these bodyweight workouts that you can do anywhere, even on a vacation

Things you can do before you go rock climbing

It is worth noting that there’s no ‘light’ version of rock climbing, especially if you’re doing it outdoors. Hence, it is not a workout meant for someone just starting their fitness journey. A person needs to have proper training before and even during the attempt. To prepare yourself for the same, you can practice upper body workouts like push-ups, pull-ups and tricep dips to work on your upper body, plank, crunches and hanging leg lifts to strengthen your core, as well as squats and lunges for stronger lower body.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!