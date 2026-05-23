‘Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA’: Ishaan Khatter reveals the secret sauce to his bulging biceps

A perfect workout is incomplete without the right soundtrack to pump you up and help you get the most out of yourself. And Ishaan Khatter’s latest gym session — where he is seen doing dumbbell lateral raises — was powered by Kendrick Lamar’s DNA. Quoting the lyrics of the song, “Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA, Quarter piece, got war, and peace inside my DNA, I got hustle, though, ambition flow inside my….. ⚔️,” the actor shared the motivational score for his power-packed session in the caption of his Instagram post.

According to Amit Dahiya, Fitness Coach and Co-Founder of 626 Fitness, dumbbell lateral raises are done to increase shoulder strength. “They also help build a more aesthetic shoulder,” the expert tells indianexpress.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Dhruva Sivakumar, fitness expert, Cult adds that the lateral raise is an isolation exercise that targets the lateral deltoid, the muscle responsible for the width and shape of the shoulders. It is often known for its aesthetic benefits, but the exercise is critical in improving the function of the glenohumeral joint (shoulder joint).

The glenohumeral joint is also known as the shoulder’s Ball and Socket joint which is responsible for moving the arm in multiple directions. “The lateral raise is basically the abduction of the shoulder in the frontal plane which refers to the action of moving the arms away from the body in a controlled stable manner,” he explains.

Functionally, Sivakumar elaborates that the lateral raise is good for the shoulder because it encourages a proper scapulohumeral rhythm, which is a coordinated movement between the upper arm and the shoulder blades. This is how the humerus and scapula work together as a team.

“The lateral deltoid is also responsible in functional day to day activities like lifting a baby or pet or carrying groceries or taking a book or jar from a high cabinet,” he points out. This translates into greater physical independence and ease of movement as we age, preventing strain or injury during routine activities.

What to note

But before starting out with dumbbell lateral raises, here are a few precautions to note asper Dahiya:

“Start with lighter weights and gradually build them up,” says the expert, adding that bracing the core while performing this exercise is crucial so that you do not end up putting extra load on your lower back. To add to that, he advises keeping your elbows bent while performing the exercise to get the best out of it.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.