Ishaan Khatter acing the barbell squat is a must-watch; here’s why

For all you fitness freaks out there, there is nothing like a good workout. It not only refreshes you but also helps enhance your challenge-taking abilities. If you wondered how to keep yourself motivated to hit the gym, here is some fitness inspiration straight from actor Ishaan Khatter. In an Instagram post the Dhadak actor shared a video of himself doing barbell squats. Take a look!

Khatter, who is preparing for his role in Khaali Peeli, can be seen doing 12 reps of the barbell back squat with 100 kg weights. Unlike the front squat where the weight of the bar falls directly on the frontside of the shoulders, in the barbell back squat, the bar rests across trapezius and rear delts, so the weight is loaded on the backside of the body.

Back squatting emphasises the posterior chain or the large muscle groups of the back, glutes, and hamstrings. Since it is a hip-dominant exercise, the torso is more inclined to lean forward as one performs it.

Here’s why back squats matter.

Called the ‘king of all exercises’, squats work the whole body and not just the legs. In the posture, the legs bend and straighten to move the weight as the abs and lower back muscles stabilise the trunk. The upper back, shoulders and arms help balance the bar on the back.

It works more muscles with a heavier weight than more popular exercises like the bench press. It is, therefore, more effective to gain overall strength and muscle quickly.

However, one should note that proper squat form is the key to avoid knee and back pain. Partial squats should be avoided. Push your knees out so they inline with your feet. Keep the lower back neutral.

Here’s how to perform a barbell back squat

*Stand with the bar on your upper back, and your feet shoulder-width apart.

*Squat down while moving hips back.

*Break parallel by squatting down until your hips are lower than your knees.

*Squat back up while keeping your knees out and chest up.

*Stand with your hips and knees locked at the top.

