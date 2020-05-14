Isha Koppikar teaches daughter Korean martial art for physical, mental fitness; watch

Isha Koppikar is teaching daughter Taekwondo techniques. (Source: isha_konnects/Instagram) Isha Koppikar is teaching daughter Taekwondo techniques. (Source: isha_konnects/Instagram)

We have seen Isha Koppikar do intense fitness training, proving her dedication towards it. But not just usual exercises, the actor also takes interest in martial arts, a glimpse of which we recently got on social media.

Isha posted an Instagram video where she is seen doing certain moves as part of the Taekwondo martial art form and in the process, training her daughter Rianna.

“Teaching Rianna the right way to punch corona! The technique used here is block and punch. Taekwondo is amazing for mental and physical health!” the Don actor captioned the video. Watch:

What is Taekwondo?

A Korean martial art form, Taekwondo is a combative spot and emphasises on head-height kicks, jumping spinning kicks, fast kicking techniques and striking above waist. This martial art form is known to have been developed in the 1940-50s and has been part of Olympics since 2000.

One of the defining characteristics of Taekwondo is its emphasis on speed and agility for generating power, based on early analyses undertaken by Choi Hong Hi, who founded International Taekwon-Do Federation in 1966.

As for the block and punch technique in Taewondo, the actions are done simultaneously. As the opponent throws a kick, you need to block it with one forearm and throw a punch with the other arm at the same time.

This martial art form should be practised under supervision to ensure safety and correct use of technique.

Benefits of Taekdwondo

As per worldtaekwondo.com, this martial art form can boost self-esteem, build confidence, develop discipline and strength of the body and mind, besides self-defence skills.

