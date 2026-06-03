‘This body didn’t change overnight’: Isha Koppikar shares her fitness journey

Isha Koppikar, 49, recently shared a glimpse of her fitness journey that started in 2024. “We focused. No motivation. Just discipline. I didn’t wait to feel ready. I trained anyway. This is what showing up looks like. Be consistent,” she noted in an Instagram post.

While thanking her trainer, she continued: “This body didn’t change overnight… but my mindset did.”

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“Action often precedes motivation, not the other way around. Waiting for the ideal mindset, energy level, or external conditions can delay progress indefinitely, whereas initiating even small actions creates momentum. This momentum activates reward pathways in the brain, gradually reinforcing consistency and making the behaviour easier to sustain over time,” said Garima Goyal, a fitness trainer.