‘This body didn’t change overnight’: Isha Koppikar shares her fitness journey

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Isha Koppikar, 49, recently shared a glimpse of her fitness journey that started in 2024. “We focused. No motivation. Just discipline. I didn’t wait to feel ready. I trained anyway. This is what showing up looks like. Be consistent,” she noted in an Instagram post.
While thanking her trainer, she continued: “This body didn’t change overnight… but my mindset did.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Action often precedes motivation, not the other way around. Waiting for the ideal mindset, energy level, or external conditions can delay progress indefinitely, whereas initiating even small actions creates momentum. This momentum activates reward pathways in the brain, gradually reinforcing consistency and making the behaviour easier to sustain over time,” said Garima Goyal, a fitness trainer.
Her approach also underscores the importance of adherence over intensity. “Showing up on days of low motivation still provides a physiological stimulus, whether through movement, circulation or muscle activation. Over time, this repeated exposure builds routine, improves metabolic efficiency and strengthens habit formation. Consistency in this context becomes a biological adaptation, not just a mental commitment,” shared Goyal.
Another critical layer in her journey is the shift from aesthetic goals to functional and psychological outcomes. “When fitness is driven solely by appearance, adherence tends to fluctuate with visible results. However, when the focus moves toward strength, energy levels and overall wellbeing, the behaviour becomes intrinsically rewarding. This shift supports long-term sustainability, as it aligns with how the body feels rather than how it looks,” shared Goyal.
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Her message reinforces a key insight in sustainable fitness. “Progress is not built on perfect days but on repeated, imperfect effort. Starting before readiness, maintaining behavioural consistency and focusing on internal markers of health create a far more resilient and effective pathway to long-term results.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.