Isha Koppikar gives a sneak peek into her ‘crazy’ workout; watch video

Isha Koppikar is setting fitness goals. (Source: isha_konnects/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Isha Koppikar is setting fitness goals. (Source: isha_konnects/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

It looks like Isha Koppikar’s fitness trainer is making her do all sorts of strenuous exercises, and the actor is not ready to give up anytime soon.

In a recently posted video on Instagram, the Krishna Cottage actor is seen sweating it out in the gym. “I think Yamraj has come into my my life via my trainer today! Can’t even speak or move any longer after these crazy exercises he made me do! Don’t believe me? Watch it out for yourself,” she captioned the post.

The video begins with Isha doing a jump workout, followed by cable bar standing chest press and hanging leg pull-in workout. Take a look:

Cable bar chest press strengthens the arms, chest and shoulders. For this exercise, you need to hold a cable bar in front of you at chest height, push it forward until the shoulders and arms are straight and then bring it back to the original position. In the video, you will also see Isha stepping forward and backward with one leg, with each press.

Leg pull-in, on the other hand, works on the back and abdominal muscles and strengthens glutes and hamstrings, according to verywelllfit.com. In the video, you can see Isha hanging with support from a pulley and pulling in her legs bent at the knees.

In another video, the Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi actor is seen attempting a Pilates workout at celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s studio. “Supine arm work with a 1.3 kg weighted ball for balance, stability and core strength and triceps press down with feet and table top with Pilates ring for resistance and activation of the core,” she explained in her Instagram post.

Watch the video:

Would you also like to try these exercises?

