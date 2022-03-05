Irregular bowel movements? Check out these Yoga asanas to relieve constipation

Infrequent bowel movements or difficulty in passing stool is quite possibly one of the most exasperating things to happen to anyone. Inadequate lifestyle habits such as a hectic work schedule, eating junk food, irregular meals, less fibre intake and insufficient sleep can all lead to constipation.

While it is manageable when dealt with infrequently, a chronic case of constipation is a cause of concern. It may interfere with your ability to go about your daily tasks in an effortless way.

As such, would you like to know more about a few yoga asanas that will ensure that your bowels are functioning optimally? Recently, Ayurvedic expert and yoga instructor Dr Noopur Rohatgi took to Instagram to show 3 targeted yoga asanas that will help relieve constipation.

“Constipation can be annoying. These asanas improve digestion and improve bowel movements. Yoga and exercise along with increased water intake, increased fibre in diet and movement throughout the day will definitely help you with constipation”, Dr Rohatgi captioned the post.

Here are the asanas that the expert suggested:

*Vajrasana-Hold the position for 5-10 mins after meals.

How to do– To perform Vajrasana or the Thunderbolt pose, sit back on your legs in a manner that your buttocks rest on the heels and thighs should rest on the calves.

*Balasana– Hold the position for 2 mins during a usual Yoga routine.

How to do– To perform Balasana or the Child’s pose, sit back on your legs and slowly stretch your arms until your forehead touches the floor mat. Make sure to keep your arms alongside your body.

*Pawanmuktasana– Hold the position for 2 mins at the end of the Yoga routine.

How to do– Take a deep breath and bend both legs at the knees and rest the thighs against the abdomen. Make sure to keep the knees and ankles together. Next, encircle both knees with both arms, hands clasping opposite elbows. Hold your neck up for support and hold position.

*Malasana– Hold the position for 5 mins.

How to do– Lower your body in a deep squat position and hold. Stretch your lower back and spine before attempting.

