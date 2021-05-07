scorecardresearch
Friday, May 07, 2021
Ira Khan’s boyfriend does advanced plank variation; see pic

"What are these strange movements?" Ira captioned the video

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2021 10:00:12 am
ira khan, nupur shikhareIra Khan's boyfriend Nupur is giving us fitness goals. (Source: nupur_shikhare/Instagram)

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram recently to share a workout video, not of herself but of her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Ira shared an Instagram story of Nupur doing an exercise in the course of what seemed like an online training session. In the video, he is seen lying on the floor in the plank position and gradually lifting and turning the right leg to touch the floor on the left side with his toe and vice versa.

“What are these strange movements?” Ira captioned the video.

ira khan, nupur shikhare, celeb workout Nupur Shikhare doing a variation of plank (Source: irakhan/Instagram)
Also Read |Ira Khan opens up on how she coped with depression at cousin’s wedding

From the looks of it, Nupur seems to be doing a variation of the plank, also known as scorpion plank. This is an advanced form of planks. To do this, start in the standard plank position; raise one leg as you bend the knee. Lower your arms as you move the same leg over your back, as you turn your hips. Touch the floor with your toes on the opposite side. Push back and repeat with the other leg.

Nupur’s Instagram page shows he is quite a fitness enthusiast. Earlier we had seen Ira attempt kick-boxing with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

Take a look at some of his other social media posts on fitness:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Popeye ⚓ (@nupur_shikhare)

Fitness goals, right?

