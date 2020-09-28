Ahead of today’s RCB v MI IPL match, take a look at Virat Kohli’s latest workout video

Virat Kohli does this to train the hamstring muscles. Take note. (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Virat Kohli’s passion for fitness needs no retelling. The Indian men’s cricket team skipper, who is currently captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2020, has often highlighted how one’s performance in the game — from fielding to running between the wickets — has much to do with their fitness levels.

All set for a trailblazing encounter with the Mumbai Indians tonight, Kohli is busy prepping ahead of the match. Showing us a glimpse of his fitness session, Kohli was seen acing Nordic curl. Take a look below.

In turn, the ace cricketer who is soon going to be a father, gave us major fitness goals.

Here’s what you need to know about Nordic curl

The Nordic hamstring curl or natural glute ham raise, which is often confused with hyperextension, is an effective exercise that helps build flexibility in the hamstrings and strengthens the lower body. But it is not only the hamstrings, the exercise also engages the glute muscles, the lower back and upper back. This lends stability to the body and improves posture and one’s overall fitness and energy levels. Furthermore, stronger hamstrings cut down the risk of injury as the eccentric exercise activates leg muscles in length which leads to a stable hamstring.

According to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 8,459 athletes published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, US National Library of Medicine, it was found that adding the Nordic hamstring curl to workout programs reduced injury occurrences by 51 per cent.

Strengthened hamstrings and glutes help improve the sprinting speed and vertical jumps, leading to better athletic performance.

How to do it?

While Kohli is seen using equipment, Nordic curl can be performed without one, too. In that case, one requires a partner to hold the practitioner’s ankles in place.

*Kneel on both knees with your back straight.

*Secure the ankles with a piece of equipment or get your partner to hold them in place.

*Keep your back straight and slowly lean forward until you reach the floor or as close as possible.

*Squeeze the hamstrings to raise the body back up with your hands clasped behind your back. Squeeze the hamstrings and glutes for maximum contraction. Repeat.

Some common mistakes you should be aware of

Rushing down

The practice is all about control of the motion by tightening the hamstrings, glutes and abs. Try to lean forward as slowly as possible to maximise the tension in the muscles and reap benefits out of the practice.

Bending at the hips

While raising the body from a horizontal position, practitioners often tend to overbend the hips. This denotes lack of strength in the hamstrings and negates the tension in the hamstring muscles. Overarching of the back, also called hyperextending, can lead to lower back tension which may again denote a lack of strength in the hamstrings.

