Intimidated by inversions? Start with this basic upside down pose like Shweta Kawaatra

It is always advisable to begin your yoga practise with basic poses and prep the body before gradually taking on the advanced asanas. And if inversions are what you are aiming at, you can start with a modified version of the handstand which is done with the support of a wall. Regularly practising this pose helps you ace the full pose of a handstand. If you do not feel motivated enough, take a look at actor Shweta Kawaatra’s latest post.

She can be seen doing a half handstand.

What is half handstand?

Half handstand is an inverted yoga posture which is also known as right-angle pose at the wall or downward-facing dog at the wall. It can be a challenging posture for beginners because of its inverted nature and requires flexibility in the chest, shoulders and legs to do it.

Acing the half handstand can build your confidence to take up the challenging inversions.

How to do?

*Move into a tabletop pose.

*Walk one foot up the wall first followed by the other.

*Engage the core while keeping the arms and legs straight.

*Remain in the pose for five breaths or as long as you can hold.

*Come out slowly in the child’s pose or Balasana.

Some of the benefits

*Stimulates the circulatory, respiratory, skeletal and muscular systems.

*Strengthens the shoulders, upper body and wrists. Builds upper-body strength in general, mentioned Kawaatra.

•Strengthens arms, legs and core.

•Releases tension in the shoulders.

•Prepares the body and mind for a full handstand.

*Energises the entire body, builds self-confidence and dispels fear. Brings joy and overrides lethargy.

Contra-indications

*If you have high blood pressure, cardiac condition, shoulder or wrist injuries, glaucoma or detached retina, headache or menstruation.

*Please try it only under the supervision of an expert teacher.

