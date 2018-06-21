Yoginis of Instagram: Hit the fitness button on International Yoga Day 2018

International Yoga Day 2018: Meet these five Yoginis of Instagram, who have been tapping yoga to soothe their minds and tune their bodies! (Source: Designed by Nishi Mishra/Instagram) International Yoga Day 2018: Meet these five Yoginis of Instagram, who have been tapping yoga to soothe their minds and tune their bodies! (Source: Designed by Nishi Mishra/Instagram)

Rolling out yoga mats, fitness enthusiasts breathe a whiff of fresh air, practice meditation and spiritual asanas on International Yoga Day every year. To start my day on a good note, I headed to perform the Suryanamaskar early morning on Yoga Day. After my session, as I strolled through the park, I heard a group of oldies boisterously guffawing together. Of course, they were bonding over the hasya asana. Delighted to see laughter in the air, but disappointed to see only two aunts among 20 other uncles, I couldn’t help but wonder: “Why should boys have all the fun?”

But, that thought soon disappeared as I started scrolling down my Instagram feed. A splurge of stunning pictures of women performing yoga asanas hit me. Who are they, and what do they actually do? I had discovered the Yoginis of Instagram, and they left me awestruck.

Meet these five young girls, who have been tapping yoga to soothe their minds and tune their bodies! With a set of spiritual asanas (postures) that strengthen muscles and joints, they not only promote the holistic way of living but also inspire the gen-next to follow in their footsteps.

The pull towards yoga

“My stint with yoga started with a doctor’s directive. I gained a lot of kilos and started having lots of lifestyle diseases like Vitamin D deficiency, sinus, migraine and back pain. I started yoga in Feb 2013 with zero expectations. Even as many friends discouraged me and called it boring, everyday there is a new challenge in the class and everyday there is a new learning,” Akanksha Thapliyal (@indianyoginiakanksha) says.

However, it was the work stress that pushed Teju Dhoot (@anahata_yogini) to pursue yoga. “I felt the need for a slower but yet an intense workout routine which would help me to maintain my physical health and improve my mental health at the same time,” she says. Meanwhile, Namrata Sudhindra (@yogininam) was “hooked” to it ever since she walked into her first class. “I discovered yoga almost 20 years ago, purely by chance. Walked into my first class and I have been practicing twice a day!” she says.

Why be a yogini?

“I grew up watching my family’s faith in this healing science. However, the passion was ignited when I started practicing with my Guru, late Dr Davinder Singh Virk. I started working in the corporate world and saw my colleagues falling prey to lifestyle diseases at a very young age. At that time, I decided to quit my job and went back to my roots to be a yogini,” Manisha Kharbanda (@theindianyogini) says.

For Chandni Wadera (@dancin_yogini), movement is very important! “I have always been into fitness as a dance Instructor. It might sound unreal, but one day I woke up and felt I needed to start yoga. I try and incorporate the moves in my practice and so, I am a ‘dancing yogini’. ”

Go-to yoga asana

“Honestly, each asana allows my body to flow in a different way but Padamasana is a part of each of my flows. Even if I am not in the right mind frame, I always just sit in Padamasana and close my eyes. It immediately calms me down,” the “dancing yogini” says. However, Dhoot feels Malasana helps her “feel grounded and carry the gratitude” and Uttarasana teaches her to be more loving, caring and compassionate. “I try to remain grounded and focus more on breathing and alignment in the postures. I specialize more in the Hatha style of yoga than any other.”

I love the Prasaritta Padottanasana. This is a standing asana for which you have to keep the legs straight, racing forward. There should be a gap of three to four feet between your legs. You have to try touching the hands with the ultimate head down. This asana helps in stretching the whole body and rejuvenating the central nervous system. It calls the brain with the extra flow of blood and related the spine,” Thapliyal says.

Kharbanda loves to sneak in a headstand as it keeps her “playful” and gives her brain an “instant power dose”. Sudhindra says her favourite asana is shirshasana. “It centres me, calms me, energises me, all wrapped up in one! I do love arm balances and twists as well.”

The goodness of yoga

“Yoga was always there. Before it was in me, it was around me,” Kharbanda says.

“Yoga helps bring a sense of being which is very liberating for me. For me, my practice is ‘my time with me’. Of course, I feel angry, sad, jealous like we all do, but now I have started reasoning with myself better,” Wadera says. Dhoot feels the soulful practice has gifted her “self discipline” and “self awareness”.

“Since the day I joined yoga, I lost more than 10kg, built good muscular strength and flexibility. But, the major change that happened was within. Mentally, I am more focused, calm and my will power has remarkably increased.” Thapliyal says. Yoga changed Sudhindra’s relationship with her body, food and people. “Yoga is my life! I live and breathe it,” she says.

Bringing a change in lives

“My dad has been practicing yoga every day for the past 30 years and his clarity and patience has always inspired me,” Wadera says. Dhoot sheds light on how adapting it into her life her personal growth inspired those around her to incorporate healthy habits like balanced eating, mindfulness and meditation.

The founder of BrahmYog, Kharbanda feels that she had felt the transformation much before. “It was a mix of personal, social and peer success stories that kept nurturing the thought of a ‘disease-free world’. It was the vision of my Guru and shall remain the mission for my lifetime.”

“Yoga has the power to transform people mentally and physically. I have seen my students often telling me how their sugar levels have come back to normal, thyroid is balanced, back pain healed, depression cured all because of regular yoga practice.” Thapliyal adds. A yoga teacher, Sudhindra recalls the lessons you learn on the mat — right from patience to persistence and perseverance.

Internet trolls and hate messages

“My policy with haters is to ignore and keep doing what I love to do,” Sudhindra blatantly says. “People need to understand that yoga is not a display of stunts on the Internet, it is for a higher purpose. It is a union of body and mind,” Akanksha adds. Dhoot also agrees, calling it a “challenge”. “It is certainly not easy to keep yourself updated with the fast growing Internet life, the competition and one needs to be mindful of the content,” she says.

However, for others, it has been a happy journey online. “Honestly, the yoga community has only been welcoming and loving to me till now and for me it matters what a yoga practitioner would say to me rather than anyone who is following me,” Wadera says.

Kharbanda perfectly sums up her experience through a beautiful sanskrit quote. “Yogi and yogini are carved out of practice and persistence. Clicking cool pictures and post them isn’t doing yoga the justice it deserves. We need to substantiate the aesthetics with substance,” she says, adding, “Yoga doesn’t permit me to recognise people as ‘trolls’. There are people who have realised the purpose of life and there are people who are still attempting it. The message of yoga would always be ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah’ or simply put as ‘May all be happy, may all be free from illness’.”

No, yoga doesn’t need you to give up on your cell phone or party zone. Take inspiration from the Yoginis of Instagram and channel your fitness rush into something meaningful, even if it is on Instagram, this International Day of Yoga!

