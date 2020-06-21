International Yoga Day 2020: Try these 3 easy yoga poses for a flat stomach

How about trying your hands at yoga for effective results? (Photo: Getty) How about trying your hands at yoga for effective results? (Photo: Getty)

The lockdown has surely made us realise the importance of fitness. As we stay home focusing on our routines, not moving out of the house unless essential, we have the luxury of time to focus on keeping fit.

If your summer body plans are still on, give these three easy yoga poses a shot. Once you begin to diligently practice them we are sure you will feel the heat!

Uttanpadasana

Uttanpadasana works amazing for dealing with thigh fat as well. (Photo: Getty) Uttanpadasana works amazing for dealing with thigh fat as well. (Photo: Getty)

Lie down on your mat with your back facing the mat and simply raise your legs so that your body forms a 90-degree angle. Stretch as much as possible and hold this pose for at least 30 seconds. This pose helps in cutting the fat store in your hips and sides of your tummy. Do this asana 15 times and then increase it to 30 in the later stages.

Ustrasana

Focusing on the core of your stomach, this yoga pose releases tension as well. (Photo: Getty) Focusing on the core of your stomach, this yoga pose releases tension as well. (Photo: Getty)

Begin this pose by lifting your body from your knees, this way your knees support the whole body weight. Now, bend backwards and arch your back. Try holding your ankle with both your hands; when you do this you will feel the core stretching. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Exhale and slowly let your body relax.

Paschimottanasana

Those who have issues with digestion must give this post a shot. (Photo: Getty) Those who have issues with digestion must give this post a shot. (Photo: Getty)

Also known as Hatha Yoga, this pose stretches your body thoroughly and specifically, your hamstrings, hips and thighs. Sit on the mat with your legs close and bend forward towards your legs and hold the ankle without folding the legs. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and gradually increase it to a minute after much practice.

