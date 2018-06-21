International Yoga Day 2018: Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood celebs show off yoga poses

This International Yoga Day, celebs show off the poses that help them keep fit. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter) This International Yoga Day, celebs show off the poses that help them keep fit. (Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

From veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini to mothers Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Soha Ali Khan — Bollywood celebrities, for whom fitness is a way of life — posted yoga poses and spoke about its benefits on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Thursday. While Amitabh Bachchan shared an old image of himself performing a yogasana on Twitter, Hema took the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading awareness about it “not only in India but in all the countries he has visited in the world”.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Amitabh Bachchan

Greetings… but the attire for yoga is not ideal, that was a still from the Gujarat Tourism campaign.

T 2843 – Greetings .. but the attire for yoga is not ideal .. that was a still from the Gujarat Tourism campaign .. love pic.twitter.com/twSqJkJPxi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2018

Hema Malini

Today is International Yoga Day — a celebration of the world wide interest in our own yogasanas. Thanks to our PM who has spread awareness not only in India but in all the countries he hs visited in the world! I request all of you to spend a little time on your bodies to keep fit.

Shilpa Shetty

Pranayama: Prana means life (no life without breath), Ayama means practice or control. So, when you practice control over breath you will have control over your life and mind. It not only cleanses 72000 nadis or channels, your mind and blood, but that cleansing process translates.

Shakti Mohan

This power helps you positively manifest your Aura, relationships, self awareness and goals. This International Yoga day start with Pranayama. Welcome the new you. Inhale the future, exhale the past. Enjoy the present. A big thank you to Narendra Modiji who leads and inspires by example and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore for keeping the momentum going so passionately with #HumFitTohIndiaFit.

Sandhya Mridul

Smile. Everyday. Best asana of all! Happy Yoga.

Rajeev Khandelwal

The world follows it… we created it.. let’s own it!

Milind Soman

My contribution to the 1,00,000 Suryanamaskaaras that the people at Be Cure Fit are targeting today on International Yoga Day. I feel stronger and more flexible with yoga and it’s never too late to start.

Soha Ali Khan

Why I’ll always pick yoga over the latest.

Nimrat Kaur

Place we shall ever have to live in. Keep it safe and beaming! Way of life.

Mugdha Veira Godse

Union of body and mind! Happy International Yoga Day. Today is the day to start a brand new.

So, how are you celebrating Yoga Day today? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

