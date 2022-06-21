From Neha Dhupia to Anil Kapoor, here’s how B-town celebs celebrated Yoga Day 2022

Every year, International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 to promote and spread awareness about the age-old practice. In 2015, UN declared the said date as International Yoga Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested it in his UN address and pushed for it as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being,” he had said.

Over the years, and especially amid the pandemic, yoga became a safe haven for many. Not only does it come with benefits to the physical health but also helps in reducing stress and anxiety.

As the world celebrates Yoga Day today, some B-town celebs — who swear by yoga — shared glimpses of how they participated in the celebrations. Check out some of your favourite celebs’ yoga posts!

Anushka Sharma, who was recently vacationing in the Maldives, took to Instagram to share a throwback of her yoga journey. “A relationship that starts and stops too sometimes 🙈 but one that has seen me through all ages and phases of my life,” she captioned the pictures. “Forever grateful to the ancient and truly unparalleled form of wellness 🧘‍♀️💫🌸,” she added.

Neha Dhupia also took to social media to share a photograph of her father doing Sirsasana, and also one of her doing the same yoga pose. “I get it from my father…his daily practice, and me practicising everyday..#shirshasan,” she wrote.

It would not be erroneous to say that Malaika Arora’s name has become synonymous with yoga. As such, no celebrations would have been complete without a post from the fitness enthusiast. Sharing a video of her doing yoga, she said: “Yoga is anything but rigid and that’s why I love practising these dynamic flows.” She also shared her favourite core strengthening yoga poses.

Masaba Gupta shared how Bakasana (Crow or Crane pose) helps her overcome fear and be more confident. She took to Instagram and shared that she has been trying to perfect the pose since the past two years. “My time on the mat is sacred. And I’ve been trying to do this asana for two years and here we are. Not even close to perfect but baby steps. Trusting your own strength, your core and arms and that you will not fall flat on your face. I love yoga for what it does not just to your body but also your mind. Happy International Yoga Day!” she wrote.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was also seen stretching in her balcony. “Stretch every day an inch extra…you won’t know and you’ll meet your goal one day! Applicable to yoga and life in general,” she captioned her post.

Fitness and Anil Kapoor go hand in hand. He, too, shared a post on Instagram that he captioned: “Celebrating World Yoga Day!” further encouraging his fans to practice some form of yoga everyday.

Karisma Kapoor also joined in the celebrations by sharing a picture of her doing Natarajasana or the Lord of the Dance pose. “Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the melody of the mind, the harmony of the soul. Happy International Yoga Day !” she wrote on Instagram.

