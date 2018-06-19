International Yoga Day: 5 easy yoga asanas to treat spondylitis and fight back pain

Suffering from back pain? Try these 5 quick yoga asanas. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram) Suffering from back pain? Try these 5 quick yoga asanas. (Source: malaikaarorakhanofficial/Instagram)

The world has embraced the benefits of yoga as a form of fitness, especially after United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day. To spread the word, many awareness campaigns by politicians, celebrities and fitness experts have found their way around this day since its inception in 2015.

With the ever-increasing sedentary work culture and excessively long working hours, health takes a back seat and the consumption of fatty foods only add to the misery. Many lifestyle diseases like spondylitis, constant backache, shoulder and cervical problems crop up. While such issues were known to occur in old age, cervical and back problems are rampant with youngsters too, due to their hectic schedules.

Wondering how to combat it? Proper treatment and consulting a doctor seems to be the key, and there are many other measures that can be taken at home to keep these diseases at bay or even reduce the pain. Yoga is one of the key methods of treatment. Here are some of the yoga asanas that can be helpful if done regularly.

Cobra Pose

This asana helps you stretching your spine and stimulates the abdominal organs. Lie down on your stomach, palms down placed next to your shoulders and lift your head pulling your body backwards. Take a deep slow breath and slowly bring your body back to the original pose. Do this five times a day and see amazing results.

Bridge pose

Also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, the bridge pose is perfect for the spine and back muscles. This yoga pose is effective in correcting scoliosis and also decreases anxiety, which in turn, soothes mind. Lie on your back, pull up your legs and let your knees reach a 90-degree angle. Exhale, press your feet and also stretch your arms actively into the floor while pushing your tailbone upwards. Stay in the pose for about 30 seconds to 1 minute. Release with an exhalation, rolling the spine slowly down onto the floor.

Fish Pose

Also known as Ardha Matsyendrasana, the yoga pose is great way to perfect your pose and holding it for around 10 seconds can do wonders. Not only does it relax the back muscles, it tightens the stomach and reduces excess fat.

Bird dog exercise

This pose works against the gravity, hence making it a core workout exercise. Pull your abs into your spine, keep your back and pelvis still and stable. Lift your right hand forward and left leg back. Hold on to this pose for 30 seconds and then switch the next set of arms and leg. Repeat this in the similar order at least five times.

