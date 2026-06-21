International Yoga Day 2026: Yoga expert reveals 5 poses they would never skip after turning 40

As people enter their 40s and beyond, the body naturally undergoes several changes. Muscle mass gradually declines, joints may become stiffer, balance can be affected, and recovery from physical exertion often takes longer than it did in younger years.

At the same time, the risk of chronic conditions such as back pain, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic disorders begins to rise. These changes have prompted many health experts to emphasise the importance of regular movement and exercises that support strength, flexibility, balance, and mobility during midlife.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Yoga is often recommended as a low-impact yet effective practice that can address several of these concerns simultaneously. Combining physical postures, controlled breathing, and mindfulness, yoga may help improve flexibility, joint function, posture, muscle strength, balance, and stress management. For adults over 40, certain poses are frequently highlighted for their potential to support healthy ageing, preserve functional fitness, and make everyday movements easier and safer.

As International Yoga Day 2026 draws attention to the role of yoga in overall wellbeing, many practitioners and instructors advocate a targeted approach that prioritises quality and consistency over complexity. However, the most beneficial poses may vary depending on a person’s fitness level, existing health conditions, and individual goals.

Here’s what a yoga expert recommends if you are over the age of 40.

‘The five yoga poses I would never skip after 40’

Sharat Arora, Chief Yoga Instructor and Founder of the Himalayan Iyengar Yoga Centre, reveals the five yoga poses she would never skip after 40, and you shouldn’t either, in a conversation with indianexpress.com. These are:

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1. Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall Pose)

After 40, Arora shares that recovery becomes just as important as activity. “Viparita Karani is a restorative pose that helps relieve fatigue, reduces swelling in the legs, calms the nervous system, and promotes circulation without placing stress on the joints. It is one of the most sustainable daily practices for long-term well-being.”

2. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined Bound Angle Pose)

This pose gently opens the groin, pelvis, and chest while encouraging deep diaphragmatic breathing. Arora mentions that as people age, stress often manifests as physical tightness and shallow breathing. This asana helps counter both, creating space in the body while supporting relaxation and emotional balance.

3. Bharadvajasana (Seated Spinal Twist)

“The spine naturally loses rotational mobility with age,” notes Arora, adding that bharadvajasana helps maintain spinal suppleness, improves postural awareness, and encourages healthy movement through the torso. It is particularly valuable for those who spend long hours sitting.

4. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior II)

This pose develops stamina, stability, and mental focus. Arora says, “It strengthens the hips, thighs, and ankles while cultivating a sense of groundedness. Maintaining lower-body strength becomes increasingly important for preserving independence and functional movement as we age.”

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5. Adho Mukha Virasana (Extended Child’s Pose)

This is a deeply restorative posture that lengthens the spine, releases tension from the back, and quietens the mind. Arora notes that it provides a safe way to decompress the body and reconnect with breath, making it an essential pose for sustainable practice beyond 40.

Why these poses matter after 40 and important precautions

Dr Vajjala Shravani, MPT (Cardiovascular) and Certified Pilates Instructor, says, “After the age of 40, the body undergoes several natural changes, including a gradual loss of muscle mass, reduced joint mobility, slower recovery, declining balance, and increased stiffness in the spine and hips. Hormonal changes can also affect bone density, body composition, and overall physical resilience. These factors make yoga particularly valuable because it addresses strength, flexibility, balance, posture, and mobility simultaneously.”

However, she asserts that yoga should always be adapted to an individual’s health status. “People with uncontrolled hypertension, severe osteoporosis, recent surgeries, acute back injuries, vertigo, or advanced arthritis may need modifications or professional guidance before attempting certain poses. For example, Downward-Facing Dog may need adjustment for those with shoulder issues, while Cobra Pose should be approached cautiously by individuals with significant lower back pain.”

The most important precaution is to avoid forcing the body into positions beyond its current capacity. “Yoga after 40 should focus on the quality of movement rather than the depth of stretch. Proper breathing, gradual progression, and consistent practice are far more beneficial than aggressive stretching. Listening to the body’s signals and prioritising alignment over performance helps maximise benefits while minimising the risk of injury,” concludes Dr Shravani.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.