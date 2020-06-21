International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga and immunity go hand in hand

Immunity is vital for body functioning and keeping diseases at bay. (Photo: Getty) Immunity is vital for body functioning and keeping diseases at bay. (Photo: Getty)

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, the term ‘immunity’ has suddenly assumed new importance. Building and improving immunity is a deliberate move that involves a series of actions, one of them being engaging in yoga. This International Yoga Day, when the theme selected by the United Nation is Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home, it is important to learn how yoga and immunity can function together.

“Yoga is a holistic practice that strengthens our body physically as well as mentally. As a result, the body’s defence mechanism also improves. For yoga to be effective in boosting immunity, it has to be done regularly,” says Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Here’s a look at some of the lifestyle changes that can help you get a strong immune system, while you practice yoga alongside.

Healthy eating

“To boost your immunity, you should eat a balanced diet full of essential nutrients and vitamins. Vitamins A, C, D, and E, are essential for boosting immunity,” says Kumar. Make sure you are consuming these five nutrients and vitamins to boost your immunity.

There are many nutrients that cannot be otherwise consumed in sufficient quantities in our regular diet. Thus, it is imperative that one includes nutritional supplements so avail these nutrients.

Getting sound sleep

Our sleep cycle has gone for a toss ever since the lockdown. Try understanding your sleep cycle and make sure you get your sleep back in the routine. Sleeping is essential for improved immunity and in the long run, it helps in improving the memory, reducing stress, and helping with weight management.

Hydration is key

Experts recommend an intake of at least eight glasses of water per day. “Drinking enough water helps to eliminate bacteria and toxins in the body. While adequate water intake is sufficient to keep away the flu during the cold season,” Kumar remarks.

Exercise regularly

“Exercising helps boost immunity by limiting the release of stress hormones by the body. It also curtails the spread of bacteria and toxins through the rise of body temperature during exercise,” Kumar explains. Additionally, studies reveal that exercise helps keep lifestyle conditions such as heart disease at bay.

