International Yoga Day 2019: Tone your facial muscles with these easy facial exercises

If you are a victim of stubborn face fat, then you might want to switch to facial yoga or Foga. Considered to be a non-invasive alternative to Botox surgery as it needs a little bit of clowning and frowning, Foga can be performed just about anytime.

Facial yoga, which targets the hypodermis (lower layer of the skin), the middle layer and the epidermis (upper layer), helps in increasing blood circulation and nourishes the cells.

Ira Trivedi, celebrity yoga expert on Tata Sky Fitness tells indianexpress.com that Kapal Randhra Dhouti asana is very good for the face. “In fact, any general inversion exercise like the shoulder stand or even a standing forward bend are very good for the face as they increase blood circulation,” she says.

Foga also helps in toning face muscles, which number up to approximately 52, thereby lending a chiselled look as well as releasing facial tension, neck and eye strain.

Here are some facial exercises you can easily perform:

Fish Face

Suck in the sides of your mouth so your lips pucker up like a fish but keep the rest of your face relaxed. Move your lips up and down. Count to five until you feel a stretch on your cheeks and lips. This exercise not only helps make the face firm, but it also burns fat by expanding and contracting the cheek muscles.

Puff Up Your Cheeks

Puff out both your cheeks and shift the air in your mouth from one cheek to the other. Do it five times. Then release air while making a small “O”. Repeat the exercise three-four times to keep your cheeks firm.

Lion Face or Stick Your Tongue Out

Take a deep breath. Exhale and open your mouth wide with your tongue extended outwards. Stretch your tongue as far out as possible. Hold this expression for at least 10 seconds and repeat it three times. The lion face helps boost the collagen production and gives a natural glow to the face. It is best to start your mornings with this facial asana.

Jaw Release

Sit comfortably and tighten your chin as if pulling it upwards against gravity. Hold the position till you feel the stretch in your neck. Release it gradually while breathing from your nose. Not only will this take care of fine lines around the lower half of the face, it’ll also make you get rid of double chin.

Kiss The Ceiling

You don’t really need to kiss the ceiling for this. Just stand or sit down with your back straight. Tilt your head towards the ceiling and then pucker up as if you were blowing a kiss at it. Keep that pose for around five seconds and then blow a kiss. Repeat for five times. For a more prominent jawline and high cheekbones, you can also stick out your tongue while looking up at the ceiling in order to stretch and strengthen the muscles in your neck. However, return to a neutral position to continue the exercise every time.

