International Yoga Day: 5 simple yoga asanas to lose weight

How often do you hear phrases like, “I need to lose weight,” or “Nothing works, but I want to cut off my extra inches…”? Even after trying myriad forms of diet plans, binge-watching various YouTube tutorials and killing food cravings, there are times when none of these hacks work. However, yoga can help you to lose the flab and leave you feeling fitter.

Author Amit Ray once said, “I see yoga as a holistic package, which unlike other physical activities aims at cleansing and rejuvenating the human body from outside as well as within. If one adopts the practice as a part of everyday routine, one can actually feel the difference – mentally, physically as well spiritually. And as an added bonus, it can bring about weight loss too.” This Yoga Day, try these five yoga asanas that can help you shed the extra pounds.

Surya Namaskar

It is one of the basic yoga exercises and also one of the widely practised set of asanas. Surya Namaskar is a set of 12 poses, which is done in a cycle. It covers all the body parts and keeps the body active as it helps in stretching and buring the fat of all possible areas of your body.

Veerabhadrasana

This yoga pose is done while standing and pulling the whole body upwards. It creates tension in the waist muscles and reduces excess fat in the back area.

The boat pose

Lie down on your back, go in a V-shaped position and hold the pose for up to 30 seconds to one minute. Take deep breaths while you hold on to the pose and slowly, you will feel the exercise burning the stubborn belly fat.

The bridge pose

It is the reverse pose of the boat pose with your hands stretched sideways and body pulled upwards. In this pose you need to fold your knees, spread them out and raise your body up from pelvis area. This pose works wonders for the hip, thighs, stomach as well as the back.

Kapalbhati

It is mainly a breathing exercise, in which you need to take deep breaths repeatedly. Doing this at least 25 to 30 times a day helps reduce the belly fat.

