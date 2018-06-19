International Yoga Day 2018: From Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty, try these top 10 Bollywood celebrity-inspired fitness hacks

International Yoga Day 2018: Shilpa Shetty Kundra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora (R) perform traditional, pole and aerial yoga. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) International Yoga Day 2018: Shilpa Shetty Kundra (L), Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora (R) perform traditional, pole and aerial yoga. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to adopting new forms of fitness or even trusting in the old ones, most fitness fanatics look up to Bollywood celebrities and their bevy of personal trainers for inspiration. But, it’s not just exercises and other physical training forms. Yoga, which is an ancient Indian physical, mental and spiritual discipline is being rampantly indulged in, in India as well as abroad.

From improving flexibility, building muscles to increasing the blood flow and perfecting the posture, Yoga is hailed as an elixir for the unfit body and mind. On International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21 every year, here are some celebrity inspired yoga poses/asanas to help you introduce yourself to the refreshing yoga asanas.

Malaika Arora

Her enviable toned body is proof that the 44-year-old is a fitness enthusiast, and while Arora is particularly fond of pilates, her yoga poses are pretty challenging too. Here Malaika is seen doing the Aerial Yoga, which mixes the traditional asanas with acrobatics and dance moves, all done on a hammock.

If you are a beginner and aerial yoga is too much of a challenge right now, then Arora also has a traditional asana for you to practice.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been a strong advocate of yoga asanas and their effectiveness in boosting health. After conquering many challenging poses, the actor posted a video of herself on Instagram, showing how to ace a bow arrow pose or a sirasana.

Amrita Arora

Aerial Yoga not only helps work on balance and focus but is also a great stress reliever. Here, Malaika and sister Amruta are seen pulling another yoga pose on hammocks.

Huma Qureshi

Qureshi is also a yoga enthusiast and here, she is seen doing an inversion pose on a hammock. This helps in improving the ability to hold poses for a long time, and tones muscles along with building the strength of muscles and joints.

Bipasha Basu

From a simple surya namaskar to navasana, Bipasha Basu has the perfect guide for a beginner.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Race 3 actor is a self-confessed yogini and indulges in another version of the yoga — Pole Yoga. While the pose can be particularly hard to strike, Fernandez did it like a pro.

Nargis Fakhri

Meditation and breathing exercises form an integral and important part of yoga asanas. And Nargis Fakhri shows us how the easy breathing exercises can be a part of our daily ritual.

The Rockstar actor also shared a picture of her doing a stretch.

