Malaika Arora shares her favourite Yoga asanas and how they help her stay fit on International Yoga Day 2018

From sweating it out in the gym to getting her daily fitness dose, Malaika Arora has always given fitness goals to her fans and followers. A quick look through her Instagram page shows how the actor stays on top of her exercise game. While she is a Pilates enthusiast, she prefers yoga for its spiritual benefits in healing the body and mind.

Shedding light on her passion for yoga on the International Day of Yoga 2018, the 44-year-old said, “Being a fitness enthusiast, I always make time for my workouts whether it’s even through swapping an hour’s sleep for some stretches and meditation. This helps me manage stress and takes me to a state of spiritual peace.”

“I love practising different forms of yoga! Yoga is for everyone and is open to all generations and fitness levels. From increased strength to flexibility to heart health, yoga has immense benefits,” she added.

She also shared a picture of herself doing asanas on her Instagram page, captioned as “Inhale. Exhale. And immerse yourself in a world of well-being.”

Catch a glimpse of a few more pictures of Arora’s yoga asanas.

Lotus Position (Padmasana)

Padmasana or Lotus position is a cross-legged yoga posture which helps deepen meditation by calming the mind. By regularly practising it, one can alleviate various physical ailments.

Know how to do it:

* Sit on the floor and stretch your legs, your legs should be straight in front

Hold the right leg in both the hands, fold the legs slowly and place it on your left thigh. Ensure that your feet should touch your navel

* Fold the left knee and hold it with both hands and place it on the right thigh close to the other. (At this point your both knees should touch the floor and the foot should face upwardly).

* Your spinal cord should be erect, your both hands should be together or put the palms facing upside on the knee joints and the thumb must touch your index finger and the other fingers should face the upward.

* Breathing process should be slowly – slowly and deeply. (Inhale and Exhale) and focus on your breathing

“Padmasana is my favourite Yoga asana. It requires the focus of mind and concentration power. This asana signifies balance between the mind, body and soul by nurturing your whole self. It stimulates the flow of energy in body and when practised frequently it will build your ability to concentrate in other situations off the mat!” comments Malaika Arora.

Sun Salutation (Suryanamakar)

Suryanamakar is a yoga practice that appreciates, honours and revers the Sun. Its regular practice can energise the body and ease out stiffness.

On Suryanamaskar, Malaika Arora says “Suryanamaskar is a full body workout as it massages, detoxifies, and stimulates almost every organ of the human body. It improves your blood circulation that aids in bringing back the glow on your face; hence ensuring both physical and mental well-being. It is an incredible link between the warming-up poses and the intense yoga asanas. For me, Suryanamskar is my complete workout package”

Yoga finds many benefits in physical, mental, spiritual well-being and many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu and others are avid practitioners.

So, what asanas are you doing this Yoga Day? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

