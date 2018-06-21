International Yoga Day 2018: 5 quick yoga asanas to relieve depression and stress

International Yoga Day 2018: Struggling with stress and depression? Try these five easy yoga asanas at home to stay calm. (Source: File Photo) International Yoga Day 2018: Struggling with stress and depression? Try these five easy yoga asanas at home to stay calm. (Source: File Photo)

Waking up in the morning and struggling to get out of the bed or losing interest in your hobbies are a few signs of depression. While there is a proper medical treatment for depression, stress and anxiety, practising yoga regularly can relieve these problems naturally. Yogacharya BKS Iyengar once said, “Yoga allows you to find an inner peace that is not ruffled and riled by the endless stresses and struggles of life.”

Yoga asanas help lighten up the mood and keep depression at bay. They also increase blood circulation in the brain and activate the mood-elevating hormones. Not just that, yoga is a better option as the medication for depression as it doesn’t need rigorous physical exertion and also helps soothe the mind.

Here are five yoga asanas that you can practise or suggest friends to fight depression:

Balasana

Balasana helps calm the nerves and relaxes the body. Also known as the child pose, it is considered one of the most comfortable yoga poses. All you need to do is kneel, sit on your heels and bend down while stretching your arms with your knees spread hip-width apart.

Sethu Bandhasana

Known as the bridge pose, it strengthens the back muscles and relieves a tired back. It helps to loosen up the spine, back muscles and the soreness due to stressful working hours or depression. The pose makes your heart feel light and at ease.

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

This yoga pose is ideal to treat mild fatigue and depression. It has an overall rejuvenating effect on the body and helps get rid of the stress in the muscles.

Halasana

This yoga pose reduces the strain on your back and enhances your body posture. To do the pose, you need to lie flat on your back, with your arms kept alongside your body and then lift your legs off the ground at an angle of 90 degrees to the ground. Hold this pose for up to 30 seconds and take a deep breath.

Savasana

Finally, after all the poses that invigorate the mind and body, savasana helps you take rest and gives you the scope to heal the turmoil in your mind. The asana is simple. Just lie on the floor on your back, keep your feet a few inches apart and let them fall sideways. Now, gently close your eyes and let your whole body relax. Just stay still in that moment, breathe in and out, and avoid the negative thoughts.

