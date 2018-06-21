International Yoga Day 2018: 5 easy yoga asanas to get relief from arthritis

On International Day of Yoga, practise these five simple asanas and get relief from arthritis. (Source: File Photo) On International Day of Yoga, practise these five simple asanas and get relief from arthritis. (Source: File Photo)

Patients suffering from arthritis suffer pain in their joints and find it tough to do even the simplest of things. While a professional treatment under the guidance of a proper doctor is ideally suggested for the joint pain and stiffness, if you’re looking for natural remedies, yoga is a great option.

Although yoga is considered one of the oldest forms of physical and mental well-being, it has now become a part of the pop culture as more celebrities and nutritionists are promoting its benefits. Those who have only mild symptoms and are not suffering from significant stiffness of the body can do more yoga poses than someone who has the advanced form of disease.

On International Day of Yoga 2018, practise these five simple asanas and get relief from arthritis.

Trikonasana

This asana is ideal to relieve pain around the neck and shoulder. It is a normal stretching exercise that creates strain in the knee to improve digestion and improves the rate of metabolism. It also improves mental equilibrium and reduces stiffness and stress in the joints. However, those suffering from high or low blood pressure, neck or back injury or even a migraine are ideally asked to skip this pose.

Veerasana

If you want to tone the muscles of the thighs, hips and arms, Veerasana can be your go-to yoga pose. Moreover, patients who suffer from arthritis can also get help as it increases the blood circulation around the joints. In the first few attempts, you may lose control and fall off, but eventually, the body will learn to balance and stay in control.

Gomukhasana

This asana is great for joints around fingers, shoulders, neck, elbows and hip joints. This yoga pose can help keep the knee joints in proper action. All you need to do is sit cross-legged or those who suffer severe joint pain can sit in padmasana. Make sure your toes point backwards and take your left hand above your head while bending it at the elbow above your head. Now, while placing it at the nape of your neck, try to grasp your right hand with it. At first, it might be difficult to join your hands at the back but after regular practice, the flexibility increases.

The bridge pose

It is the reverse pose of the boat pose with your hands stretched sideways and body pulled upwards. In this pose, you need to fold your knees, spread them out and raise your body up from pelvis area. This pose works wonders for joints, especially for those who suffer from constant backache.

Veerabhadrasana

This yoga pose is done while standing and pulling the whole body upwards. It creates tension in the waist muscles and slowly relaxes the joints.

