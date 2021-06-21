Face yoga: Say goodbye to acne, pigmentation with these simple exercises

Beauty is not only an external process, it is equally internal. “So clean up your inside, and your outside will also appear beautiful. Just eat correctly, and do face yoga,” said Mansi Gulati, face yoga expert, and president of Manasvani NGO.

Acne and pigmentation are one of the most common skin problems today, and according to Gulati, they are “disorders involving sub-tissue glands, hair follicles, hormonal imbalances, stresses, toxins in the body”.

Acne is a chronic inflammatory skin condition where the overproduction of oil, and a build-up of bacteria, contributes to the formation of pimples. Areas of the skin that have the largest number of functional oil glands, such as the face, neck, chest, back and shoulders, are often the most affected.

“Acne is not just a skin condition but often a reason for low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence. Mostly, the internal factors that cause acne are issues like overall health in general, and specifically gut health. Remember, if you have a skin issue, it is most likely that you have a digestive issue,” she said.

Skin pigmentation disorders cause changes to the colour of your skin. Melanin is made by cells in the skin and is the pigment responsible for your skin’s colour. Hyperpigmentation is a condition that causes your skin to darken. Skin pigmentation or hyper-pigmentation is the dreaded brown, tan, or grey spots that appear on the skin. Although people with darker skin tones are more commonly affected, pigmentation can occur on any skin colour. Now the most common types of skin pigmentation are melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

According to Gulati, face yoga can come in handy to treat acne and pigmentation and also help to reduce stress. They flush out the toxins from the system. “Regular practice of face yoga helps bring about hormonal balance,” she said.

Why face yoga?

Face yoga poses draw more freshly oxygenated blood to the face, giving the skin a rosiness, and eliminating bloating, toxins, and dullness. The poses also stimulate and regulate hormonal function, which helps to prolong youth and counter ageing. Face yoga can do wonders for your skin as well as your muscles. By detoxifying and reducing cortisol levels, it prevents pimples and acne and gives you that lovely attractive glow.

Puff your cheeks

Steps

*Inhale with your mouth till your cheeks are puffed up. Hold for 10 seconds

*Move the air to your right cheek, hold for 10 seconds

*Shift to the left cheek, hold for 10 seconds and exhale

Benefits

This simple exercise has many benefits for the skin, such as increased blood flow and reduced stress-related acne

Balloon pose

Steps

*Fill your mouth with air.

*Hold it tight for 10 seconds.

*Place your index finger and middle finger together on your lips and hold the breath.

*Repeat it for five times a day

Benefits

Blood circulation will improve to clear pimples and scars from the skin surface. It also slims down the cheekbones and tones your face.

Along with these, have lots of water. “Water is the ultimate moisturiser for the skin. It also ferries nutrients and oxygen to every cell in your face and body, while flushing out toxins and other wastes. It is extremely important to drink 6-8 glasses of water every day!” she mentioned.

