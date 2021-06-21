Sameera Reddy shares fitness update, says is ‘even more determined to get to my goal’

Everybody’s weight loss journey is different. What may work for one, may not work for another. As such, when you decide to undertake the journey towards your ideal weight and a fit body, you will have to try a few things before you find your groove and realise what is working for you and serving your body.

Actor Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to share an update about her weight loss experience, writing that she had had a “major breakthrough” last week. “I’ve had a significant drop in weight and my luscious rolls are finally coming down!” the actor wrote in the caption alongside a photograph of herself sitting on the floor with her legs crossed, smiling from ear to ear and staring at the camera.

Reddy shared with her followers that she is “86.9 kg and even more determined” to get to her goal of 75 kg, “and being able to just get to my optimum stamina”.

In the past as well, the actor has been quite frank with her experiences, both with her body and her mind. The mother-of-two — who has quite a fan-following, especially because of her relatable content on Instagram — has talked about the challenges of motherhood.

Of late, she has been on a fitness journey, and as is understood from the post, has a weight loss target which she is working towards.

“Still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged,” the actor continued in her post, adding that intermittent fasting and yoga are helping her with her “mental and physical balance”. “I’ve really had to hold back on sweet!! Super hard but I see the difference!”

Many people around the world have taken to intermittent fasting as a dieting method to lose weight and get to their goal. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan had shared that he, too, practises this dieting technique.

If you are thinking of following intermittent fasting, know that it is an eating pattern during which one takes timely meals within an eating window, and then fasts at other times. It does not put any restrictions on what one eats — whether whole grains, vegetables, protein, or fruits — in terms of quantity and quality during the eating window.

The basic idea is to give the body time to digest food, and in the process, burn excess body fat and detox. It is considered to suit the body’s circadian rhythm.

Yoga, of course, is important. Experts suggest that one must squeeze in a few good minutes of yoga for their overall balance and well-being.

