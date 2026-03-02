Inspired by sister Mukti, Neeti Mohan pushes herself to hold ‘tough’ planks: ‘4:20 seconds’

It is the season of mastering planks. After actor and dancer Mukti Mohan, her sister Neeti impressed social media by acing the exercise. “Monday motivation, or should I say I got a Monday medal? Posting on Tuesday (welcome to my mommy life). Posts take a long time to reach the gram! @muktimohan yet to do a 9-minute plank. You are strong and Insane,” she captioned the post, which shows her holding planks on two consecutive days, where she went from 3.30 minutes plank to 4.20 minutes.

The singer added, “I used to find planks tough. Decided to push myself. Got inspired by Mukti. Can I do better than yesterday?”

Recall that Mukti held over a 9-minute plank recently, which drew praise from social media and her fans. Taking to the comments section, Mukti wrote, “Wooohoo 👏 way to go Doo! Let’s do this together 🏋🏻‍♀️🔥”, to which Neeti commented back, “@muktimohan No, I am not doing it with you! 9 mins and all 😂”.

The plank, a foundational core exercise, is deceptively simple-looking but highly demanding when held for extended durations. So, we asked consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal why a good plank form is necessary.

Neeti Mohan’s endurance plank hold of over four minutes highlights both physical strength and mental resilience, said Goyal. “It engages the deep stabilisers of the core, including the transverse abdominis, obliques and lower back muscles, which together support posture, balance and spinal integrity.”

Holding a plank for long durations strengthens not just the abdominal muscles but also the shoulders, glutes and hip flexors.

Goyal shared that this full-body engagement improves functional strength that translates into everyday activities, from lifting and bending to maintaining posture during long hours of work or travel. “Extended plank holds also enhance muscular endurance, which helps delay fatigue during other workouts and daily movement patterns.”

Importantly, good plank form is key to reaping benefits.

Goyal explained that keeping the spine neutral, the ribs down, and the hips aligned prevents undue strain on the lower back and ensures the right muscles are activated. “Rushing into long holds without a solid strength base can lead to compensations and discomfort,” said Goyal.

Neeti’s achievement also underscores a broader fitness insight: consistency and progression matter more than raw intensity. “Planks should be built up gradually, with individuals increasing hold time as their core stability and endurance allow. Whether someone is just starting or looking to deepen their practice, the plank remains a versatile, accessible exercise with significant payoff for core strength, posture and movement quality.”

At the same time, the mental aspect of a prolonged plank should not be understated. “Sustaining an isometric hold challenges focus, breath control, and pain tolerance, making it as much a mind-body exercise as a physical one.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.