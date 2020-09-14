Road to recovery is a real struggle, shares Hazel Keech; few tips to start exercising again

For those who have been active for most of their lives, an injury can come as a major setback and throw their fitness routine out of gear. However, with strong will power and gradual strength building, one can overcome such injuries and get their fitness back on track. Showing us how it takes courage and persistence to get back to exercising after an injury is actor Hazel Keech, wife of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
I’ve not posted in a while so i thought i would fill you in on where Ive been hiding (those of you who were wondering)… A month ago i had a surgery to fix my nose- for as long as i can remember ive struggled to breath through my nose, although not a serious health issue, a chronic one that i just learnt to live with… Lucky enough for me it annoyed my mother-in-law so much that she finally took me to a hospital, 🤪🤣 because of which we came to know just how much internal damage there was and understood the problem! So thanks to her i have a new nose👃🏼(internally) and for the first time in my life i can now breath freely and easily. Due to the surgery i’ve not been active or able to exercise yet, so I’ve put on some weight hence staying away from social media! But fuck it, here i am, better than ever, breathing happily, all thanks to my mother in law who’s receiving blessings from me everyday because finally, finally I CAN BREATHE!!!! It goes to show you, you never know what can lead to where, the things we live with and consider “normal” and sometimes it takes annoying someone to have the best outcome!!!! Love you Shabo! Happy belated mothers day ❤️
Hazel, who underwent a nose surgery in early 2019 as she “struggled to breathe through her nose”, recently shared a glimpse of her first day of working out — cycling.
Just what the Dr prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling! Ill be honest, although Im smiling in this photo, I was also dying. Its been a very long road of recovery for me over many months and this is the first day I am exercising, which means this was a real struggle. But i also know, like anyone else who has to start from scratch again, that this will most likely be the hardest day. Proud of myself today. Thank you @pumaindia for the motivation, support and encouragement
If you are also about to start afresh after a break, keep these tips in mind to not aggravate your injury as well as find the strength to progress gradually.
Consult experts
It is always a good idea to consult experts, such as your doctor and fitness trainers, about the kind of exercise you can begin with. You could also seek guidance from trainers who have dealt with similar injuries before or workout with someone who has had a similar injury. While everyone’s individual recovery will be different, it is always beneficial to seek expert guidance.
Start slow
While you may want to accomplish a lot in terms of exercising, your body may still not be ready. You must start gradually and limit yourself. Starting at half the pace of what you used to do is a good beginning. Don’t let that dampen your spirits. Your body will gradually adjust and your intensity would increase. If fatigue draws in early, make it a point to hydrate pre and post a workout to keep going.
Pay heed to your pain
Stop even if slight discomfort arises. Workouts may be tiresome, but then should never land you back into pain or aggravate your injury. Pay attention to your pain range and don’t overstrain.
Set goals
A slow workout may sometimes make you feel that you are not going anywhere, so it is a good idea to journal and set goals. Once you start noticing the progress, it will help reaffirm your faith. This will also help toughen you up and ensure your recovery process, both mentally and physically, is on track. Experts suggest it is a good idea to not become over-ambitious while setting goals.
Rest
Don’t forget that you are still recovering. There is no point in exercising if you do not rest enough. Give your body the necessary nourishment along with sound sleep and a stress-free environment to better your recovery process.
