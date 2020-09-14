Road to recovery is a real struggle, shares Hazel Keech; few tips to start exercising again

Hazel Keech recently started exercising after recovery from an injury. (Source: Hazel Keech/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For those who have been active for most of their lives, an injury can come as a major setback and throw their fitness routine out of gear. However, with strong will power and gradual strength building, one can overcome such injuries and get their fitness back on track. Showing us how it takes courage and persistence to get back to exercising after an injury is actor Hazel Keech, wife of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Hazel, who underwent a nose surgery in early 2019 as she “struggled to breathe through her nose”, recently shared a glimpse of her first day of working out — cycling.

She said: “Just what the doctor prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling! I’ll be honest, although I am smiling in this photo, I was also dying. It’s been a very long road of recovery for me over many months and this is the first day I am exercising, which means this was a real struggle. But I also know, like anyone else who has to start from scratch again, that this will most likely be the hardest day. Proud of myself today.”

If you are also about to start afresh after a break, keep these tips in mind to not aggravate your injury as well as find the strength to progress gradually.

Consult experts

It is always a good idea to consult experts, such as your doctor and fitness trainers, about the kind of exercise you can begin with. You could also seek guidance from trainers who have dealt with similar injuries before or workout with someone who has had a similar injury. While everyone’s individual recovery will be different, it is always beneficial to seek expert guidance.

Start slow

Ensure you don’t aggravate your injury while exercising. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure you don’t aggravate your injury while exercising. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

While you may want to accomplish a lot in terms of exercising, your body may still not be ready. You must start gradually and limit yourself. Starting at half the pace of what you used to do is a good beginning. Don’t let that dampen your spirits. Your body will gradually adjust and your intensity would increase. If fatigue draws in early, make it a point to hydrate pre and post a workout to keep going.

Pay heed to your pain

Stop even if slight discomfort arises. Workouts may be tiresome, but then should never land you back into pain or aggravate your injury. Pay attention to your pain range and don’t overstrain.

Set goals

A slow workout may sometimes make you feel that you are not going anywhere, so it is a good idea to journal and set goals. Once you start noticing the progress, it will help reaffirm your faith. This will also help toughen you up and ensure your recovery process, both mentally and physically, is on track. Experts suggest it is a good idea to not become over-ambitious while setting goals.

Rest

Don’t forget that you are still recovering. There is no point in exercising if you do not rest enough. Give your body the necessary nourishment along with sound sleep and a stress-free environment to better your recovery process.

