‘Keep moving, no matter what’: Injured Shilpa Shetty demonstrates upper body exercises

Shilpa Shetty is not going to let a leg injury stop her from doing what she loves the most: exercising.

The actor, who sets massive fitness and health goals on social media by demonstrating several yoga asanas, workouts, and healthy eating from time-to-time, is now confined to a chair, owing to an injury she suffered on set while shooting for an upcoming project.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

And while it can be a frustrating feeling for someone who is otherwise active, Shilpa has not been deterred in any form or manner.

A few days ago, she posted a video of herself performing some yoga asanas while on her chair, writing, “After 10 days of resting in, I realised no reason is good enough to not stretch. So, even though the injury needs me to take it easy for a few weeks, inactivity can make you rusty. So I decided to practise the routine of Parvatasana, followed by Utthita Parsvakonasana, and concluded with Bharadvajasana.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

She added that these asanas are for anyone “who is unable to sit on the floor, or is suffering from knee or back pain”.

Now, she took to Instagram once again to display her grit and will to stay active. The actor performed some upper-body exercises, and in the accompanying caption, she wrote: “Keep moving. No matter what. That’s the policy I’m living by, especially these past couple of weeks.”

She further shared that she is “putting the time to good use”, since her leg will need some more time to make full recovery. “…decided to ensure I follow a routine that works on strengthening the upper body.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The 47-year-old explained that she performed dumbbell overhead presses for her shoulders and triceps, half-range hammer curls for her arms and forearms, and lateral raises for the shoulders. “However, I performed these under the expert supervision of @yashmeenchauhan,” she tagged her trainer.

Advertisement

“Paer toota hai, haath nahi (the leg is broken, not the arm),” Shilpa quipped in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

She injured her leg earlier this month and wrote in the caption accompanying a cheery hospital photograph, “Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!